Nominations for Kraft Hockeyville 2023 are open to support Canada's most passionate hockey communities

Communities from coast-to-coast will compete for the chance to host an NHL® preseason game and receive $250,000 in arena upgrades

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - January 4, 2023 – Kraft Heinz, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL®) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), has announced that nominations are open for Kraft Hockeyville 2023. Nominations will close February 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Since launching 17 years ago, Kraft Hockeyville has awarded $4.5 million to 93 communities to address the growing costs associated with aging sports and recreation infrastructure in Canada. This year, former NHL defenseman P.K. Subban joins the program's ongoing efforts to fuel the passion and pride of hockey cities and towns from coast-to-coast. Subban's storied career in hockey and his legacy of giving back makes him the perfect program ambassador.

"I had a passion for the game from the moment my mom & dad first put a stick in my hand, and that passion grew every time I laced up my skates at my local arena," said P.K. Subban. "It's that ability to fuel the passion of players and fans that shows the huge impact the game has at the community level. I'm thrilled to partner with Kraft Hockeyville to continue to grow that impact by helping make the game more accessible. Everyone deserves an opportunity to play Canada's game."

During the program's nomination period, proud hockey cities and towns can share their unique stories, highlighting their connection to the game and local arenas. These stories have helped form the legacy of Kraft Hockeyville, which was exemplified most recently by last year's winner Sydney, Nova Scotia. The community is determined to accommodate a sharp increase in girls' participation in hockey by empowering them with the access to ice-time they need to grow their love of the game – all thanks to Kraft Hockeyville.

"We are proud of our longstanding support of communities and arenas in need. That has been the hallmark of Kraft Hockeyville from day one," says Adam Butler, President, Kraft Heinz Canada. "We know that hockey brings communities together. Our commitment to support the sport at a local level by championing participation helps make the game better for all."

The 2023 grand prize winner will have an opportunity to host an NHL® preseason game and receive $250,000 to be used towards arena upgrades, as well as the coveted title of Kraft Hockeyville 2023. This year's winner and each of the three-runner-up communities will also receive $10,000 in brand new hockey equipment to help more children play the game, courtesy of the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.

Visit KraftHockeyville.ca for complete contest rules and program details.

