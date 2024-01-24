Awards recognize those who continually confront secrecy, defy intimidation, and overcome dangerous obstacles in their pursuit of truth.

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - World Press Freedom Canada (WPFC) is pleased to announce that nominations for the 2024 Press Freedom Award and the Career Achievement Award in honour of Spencer Moore are now open.

The annual Press Freedom award recognizes a nominee whose public interest journalism has cut through a veil of secrecy, legal maneuvers, political intimidation or other tactics designed to stifle their work or put their career or safety at risk.

The Career Achievement Award recognizes a person who, throughout their career, has displayed an indefatigable pursuit of press freedom and transparency.

"The role of the journalist is to inform the public, hold power to account, and amplify voices that might otherwise go unheard. They provide context for the events shaping our world by reporting on what is actually happening and why. We look forward to recognizing these unflappable defenders of democracy at our annual awards luncheon," said World Press Freedom Canada president Heather Bakken.

World Press Freedom Canada is also thrilled to announce a new award this year to recognize an outstanding student journalist who has demonstrated a commitment to press freedom.

Nominees for the new Student Achievement Award must have been a registered student at a Canadian post-secondary institution in 2023, whose work showed determination to publish a story in the face of challenges or obstacles to freely reporting on issues that matter to their school community. Work must have been published or aired on either student media outlets or mainstream online or broadcast media outlets in 2023. Unpublished work done for class assignments will not be accepted.

The Press Freedom Award winner will receive $3,000 and a certificate from the Canadian Commission for UNESCO. The Career Achievement winner is awarded $1,500. The Student Achievement Award winner will receive $500. Winners will be announced at our annual Press Freedom Awards Luncheon on May 2 at the National Arts Centre.

Nominations for all awards can be made here: https://bit.ly/WPFCAwardsPrix2024 .

The deadline for nominations is March 22, 2024, at 5 p.m. EST.

About World Press Freedom Canada

World Press Freedom Canada is an Ottawa-based, non-profit volunteer organization that promotes free expression and media rights. It celebrates UNESCO's World Press Freedom Day by honouring the award winners. This year World Press Freedom Day is May 3.

