OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - World Press Freedom Canada (WPFC) is pleased to announce nominations for the 2023 Press Freedom Award are now open. It recognizes a journalist or media worker for making an outstanding contribution to press freedom in Canada during 2022.

The award is given to nominees who demonstrate that their public-interest work was frustrated by a cloak of secrecy, legal maneuvers, political intimidation, or tactics that put their safety or career at risk.

WPFC is also seeking nominations for our Spencer Moore Award, which recognizes a person who, throughout their career, has displayed a determined pursuit of press freedom and freedom of information.

"Press freedom is being attacked around the world. Geopolitical tensions have pitted democracy and a free press against state-run and autocratic regimes where intimidation and a pay-to-play publishing model destroy oversight and accountability," says WPFC President Heather Bakken.

"Throughout 2022, disinformation continued to thrive in countries where professional news sites have gone dark and journalists have been prosecuted; most notably in Russia, Iran, Hong Kong and the Philippines," Bakken said. "And let's not forget what happened in our nation's capital during the occupation when professional journalists were attacked online – and intimidated on the ground – for doing their job."

WPFC is honoured to award journalists who continually confront secrecy, defy intimidation, and overcome dangerous obstacles in their pursuit of truth. Without them, stories that reveal the facts and uncover the evidence shaping our collective reality may not be told.

The winner of the Press Freedom Award receives a $2,000 prize from World Press Freedom Canada and a certificate from the Canadian Commission for UNESCO. The Spencer Moore prize winner is awarded $1,000.

The deadline for nominations is March 15, 2023, and can be made online at https://bit.ly/WPFC-2023AwardsPrix.

World Press Freedom Canada is an Ottawa-based, non-profit volunteer organization that promotes free expression and media rights. It celebrates UNESCO's World Press Freedom Day by honouring the award winners. This year World Press Freedom Day is May 3.

