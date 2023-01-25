Nominations are now open for the 15th annual Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Award, presented by Western Union

15 years of celebrating immigrant success in Canada!

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Fifteen years ago, Canadian Immigrant magazine launched the first and only national awards program celebrating immigrant success. Today, with the support of presenting sponsor Western Union, we are proud to open the call for nominations for the 15th annual Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards of 2023.

The Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards is the leader in sharing inspiring stories of immigrants and recognizing their contributions to their adopted country. Today, with rising immigration numbers, it's as important as ever to combat negative stereotypes and spotlight how immigrants overcome systemic barriers to achieve personal success, give back to Canada and serve as role models for newcomers. This year's program is also supported by COSTI Immigrant Services, and Windmill Microlending.

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized among the top immigrants in Canada? Canadian Immigrant and presenting sponsor Western Union are now calling on Canadians to nominate an immigrant or refugee who has an inspirational success story to share at www.canadianimmigrant.ca/top25.

Immigrants who have been honoured with this prestigious national award in past years include National Men's Soccer Head Coach John Herdman, Chief Statistician of Canada Anil Arora, celebrity restaurateur Vikram Vij, prima ballerina Chan Hon Goh, as well as many unsung heroes who have demonstrated incredible contributions in their communities and for the country.

"Fifteen years ago, we at Canadian Immigrant launched the Top 25 awards to shine a spotlight on the stories of immigrants who have come to Canada, achieved great things and made the country a better place," said Sanjay Agnihotri, Publisher of Canadian Immigrant, a national multimedia platform and producer of the awards. "Every year, we are so inspired by the people who are nominated and make it to the Top 25 and know — even a decade and a half later — that there are so many other success stories to tell."

"The impacts made by migrants are not only felt here in Canada, but all over the world, said Ari Hagnas, Western Union General Manager for Canada. "While their contributions are recognized here domestically, migrants are also sending money back home, helping improve the lives of friends and families and strengthen the local economies of their originating countries."

"We are honored once again to sponsor and recognize these awards for the second year, as well as the hard work and sacrifices made by the new members of our community that are creating stronger bonds with citizens throughout the world, while contributing to the overall economic growth and well-being here at home, he added."

Eligibility Criteria

A nominee can be anyone who has immigrated to Canada and has since contributed to the success and uplifting of this country and/or its people. Achievements can be either professional or personal. Nominees must be aged 15 or older, hold landed immigrant (permanent resident) or citizen status in Canada, and reside in Canada.

Entrepreneur Award

This will be the ninth consecutive year that one of the Top 25 winners will also be selected for the additional Entrepreneur Award, honouring one of the Top 25 who has demonstrated entrepreneurial excellence in business. No additional application is required to apply for this award.

Youth Award

For the seventh consecutive year, one of the Top 25 will be awarded the additional Youth Award, which recognizes young immigrants between the ages of 15 and 30 who are making a difference through achievement and/or service, and who exhibit great potential as long-term contributors to Canada. No additional application is required to apply for this award.

Nomination Process

Nominations can be made at www.canadianimmigrant.ca/top25 until March 10, 2023, 11:59 p.m. EST. A distinguished panel of judges made up of past winners will review all nominees and present a list of 75 finalists who will be announced in April, after which all Canadians can vote for their favourite nominees. The 25 winners will be announced in August 2023 in Canadian Immigrant and online at CanadianImmigrant.ca.

About Canadian Immigrant

Attracting more than 400,000 readers each month and over 100,000 visitors a month online, Canadian Immigrant is a national multimedia platform to help immigrants succeed in Canada, with content, resources and events on careers, education and settlement. Canadian Immigrant is the producer of the cross-country Canadian Immigrant Fairs. Canadian Immigrant is a division of Metroland Media Group, a dynamic media company with more than 100 community and daily newspapers in print and online, as well as innovative websites including wheels.ca, goldbook.ca, save.ca and localwork.ca. Learn more at canadianimmigrant.ca.

About Western Union

Western Union is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union's platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world's widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and approximately 600,000 retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach.

SOURCE Canadian Immigrant Magazine

For further information: Canadian Immigrant, Laura Jackman, 647-212-0549, [email protected]; Western Union, Brad Jones, [email protected]