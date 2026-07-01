Nomad Launches Nomad Pay: Embedded Invoice Funding for Carriers and Factors, Built into the Nomad Platform

Nomad Pay automates invoice verification, funding, and collections, eliminating the manual workflows that slow carriers' cash flow and drive up factoring overhead.

TORONTO, July 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Nomad today announced the launch of Nomad Pay, an embedded factoring solution built natively into the Nomad platform. Nomad Pay automates invoice verification, funding, and collections for carriers and factors, replacing the manual, phone-call-driven workflows that have long defined the factoring industry with a single shared platform where both sides operate from the same data.

Nomad Pay sits alongside Nomad Fuel inside the same platform, giving fleets a single place to manage their two biggest financial workflows: fuel spend and invoice funding.

The Problem Nomad Pay Solves

Carriers typically wait up to 24 hours to receive payment for freight they have already delivered. That delay is a direct consequence of how factoring has always worked: invoice verification requires a phone call, cash posting requires a team, and collections requires people doing work that should run automatically.

For factoring companies, the overhead is just as costly. Fragmented systems, disconnected carrier data, and manual processes at every stage drive up operating costs and limit the quality of credit decisions. The root cause is the same on both sides: carriers and factors have never shared a common platform.

What Nomad Pay Does

Because Nomad Pay is embedded in the Nomad platform, carrier load data, payment history, and credit signals already exist before an invoice is submitted. That shared data foundation is what makes automation possible and what makes Nomad Pay fundamentally different from standalone factoring tools.

Key capabilities at launch:

Fast Invoice Funding - Invoices are funded in minutes, not hours. Because load data is already in the platform when a carrier submits an invoice, verification is automated, and the funding queue disappears.

Invoices are funded in minutes, not hours. Because load data is already in the platform when a carrier submits an invoice, verification is automated, and the funding queue disappears. Automated Invoice Verification - Every load leaves a data trail inside Nomad. By the time an invoice is submitted, the work is already validated.

Every load leaves a data trail inside Nomad. By the time an invoice is submitted, the work is already validated. Collections on Autopilot - Follow-up reminders, status updates, and routine collections outreach run automatically, at scale, around the clock.

Follow-up reminders, status updates, and routine collections outreach run automatically, at scale, around the clock. Automated Cash Posting - Incoming payments are matched to open invoices through autonomous workflows, keeping books clean without requiring headcount to do it.

Incoming payments are matched to open invoices through autonomous workflows, keeping books clean without requiring headcount to do it. Smarter Credit Decisions - Load history, payment behaviour, and operational data from across the platform inform every credit decision, making approvals faster and risk assessment more accurate.

"Carriers shouldn't have to wait to get paid on freight they already delivered. And factoring companies shouldn't need entire teams to do work that a shared platform can automate. Nomad Pay fixes both problems at once because both sides are finally on the same system," says Loren Shifrin, Founder & CEO at Nomad.

Built Into the Platform You Already Use

Nomad Pay is not a standalone product. It is built into the same Nomad platform that today powers fuel management for fleets across North America. Existing Nomad customers gain access to Nomad Pay with no integration project, no new login, and no switching cost.

Together, Nomad Fuel and Nomad Pay give carriers a single platform for their two biggest cost and cash flow challenges: controlling what they spend on fuel and getting paid faster on the freight they move.

Availability

Nomad Pay is available now to carriers, factors, and fleet owners. To book a demo or learn more, visit www.nomad.io.

About Nomad Inc.

Nomad Inc. builds carrier payment technology for North America's trucking industry. The Nomad platform combines fuel management and embedded invoice funding in a single system, giving fleets the visibility, control, and cash flow they need to operate and grow.

For more information, visit nomad.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Nomad Inc.

Media Contact: Loren Shifrin, Founder & CEO, Nomad Inc., [email protected], 1-(844) 41-NOMAD