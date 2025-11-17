Nomad eSIM Announces Strong Growth with Expanded Enterprise and Consumer Offerings

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nomad eSIM, a business line of LotusFlare, today announced strong global growth of over 100% of purchase volume year on year, across both its consumer and enterprise segments, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of high-speed, affordable, and reliable digital connectivity worldwide.

Nomad eSIM Logo (PRNewsfoto/LotusFlare)

With its consumer offering now trusted by millions of international travelers, Nomad eSIM delivers seamless internet access in over 200 destinations. The brand continues to enhance its product offering with unlimited data plans in key markets and expanded regional and global plans designed for frequent travelers seeking flexibility and value, earning a stellar 4.8-star rating on the App Store.

Building on this foundation of consumer trust and proven technology, Nomad Enterprise has emerged as a fast-growing platform enabling businesses to unlock new revenue streams and elevate customer experience through seamless eSIM integration.

"Our leadership in the consumer space has proven the reliability and scalability of our core technology," says Shern Ng, Head of Product at Nomad. "Nomad Enterprise is now extending its trusted platform to empower businesses. We are not just reducing roaming costs, we are providing a scalable, full-stack solution that transforms connectivity into a powerful new profit center and a cornerstone of world-class customer service."

To help businesses rapidly adopt and scale eSIM services, Nomad has announced the launch of its comprehensive API documentation. This offering allows OTAs, airlines, fintech platforms, and digital brands to seamlessly integrate Nomad's eSIM capabilities into their existing services. With Nomad's robust infrastructure, developer-friendly APIs, intuitive management portal, and competitive global rates, partners can launch or expand their eSIM offerings, enhancing their digital value propositions and driving new business opportunities.

Building on successful collaborations at Wimbledon and the Singapore Grand Prix earlier this year, Nomad confirmed that many more strategic partnerships are underway. These upcoming brand collaborations are set to expand Nomad's reach and strengthen its global ecosystem, reflecting Nomad's dedication to fostering innovation and delivering unparalleled value for its partners and their customers.

As the platform continues to scale, Nomad remains focused on being the most comprehensive and reliable eSIM platform in the market, ensuring superior connectivity, exceptional customer experiences, and sustained global growth.

About Nomad:



Nomad eSIM, a business line of LotusFlare Inc., simplifies global travel by providing affordable, high-speed, mobile data services in over 200 destinations worldwide. With flexible data plans at local rates, Nomad eliminates expensive roaming charges. Travellers can browse data plans for their upcoming trip, install and activate eSIM in seconds, and connect to a 5G network upon arrival.

Nomad eSIM Enterprise allows enterprises and service providers a powerful value proposition that reliably and securely reduces the cost of global business travel communications. Utilizing a scalable, API-ready platform, this enterprise solution empowers customers to unlock new revenue streams, expand their eSIM offerings, and enhance customer loyalty by ensuring seamless, cost-effective worldwide connectivity.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823416/LotusFlare_Blue_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2679397/Nomad_eSIM_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Magdalena Arnautovic

Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE LotusFlare