Nomad Closes Troilus Royalty Acquisition

MONTREAL, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) and (OTCQX: NSRXF) is pleased to announce that, further to the news release dated July 27, 2020, it has completed the acquisition from a private vendor of an existing net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") on the Troilus Gold project ("Troilus Gold Project" or the "Property") located in Québec, Canada (the "Royalty Purchase"). Consideration consisted of US$1.9 million (C$2.5 million) in cash and 5,769,231 units of the Company (each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant), as further detailed in the prior news release.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold & silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets, of which 5 are on currently producing mines. Nomad plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional producing and near-term producing gold & silver streams and royalties. For more information please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com.

