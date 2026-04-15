Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. Acquires Units of AuMEGA Metals Ltd.

DALLAS, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. ("Nokomis") announced today that as part of a brokered flow-through private placement (the "Private Placement") of units ("Units") of AuMEGA Metals Ltd. (the "Issuer"), it acquired 135,000,000 Units through Nokomis Capital Master Fund L.P. (the "Buyer"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Issuer (each, a "Common Share") on a "flow-through" basis and one warrant (each, a "Warrant") at a price of C$0.04 per Unit, for aggregate consideration of C$5,400,000. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.055 per Warrant Share for a period of 30 months at any time following April 14, 2026 (the "Closing Date").

The Private Placement did not take place on the TSX Venture Exchange or any other stock exchange or market.

Nokomis is a limited liability company organized under the laws of the State of Texas. Nokomis is an investment advisor that provides investment advisory services to investment funds including Nokomis Capital Master Fund L.P., a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership. Nokomis possesses voting and/or investment power over the securities of the Issuer described in this news release. All of the securities of the Issuer described in this news release are registered in the name of the Buyer.

Immediately prior to the Private Placement, Nokomis did not beneficially own, or exercise control or direction over, any securities of the Issuer. As a result of the Private Placement, Nokomis has beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, 135,000,000 Common Shares, representing 9.28% of the Common Shares issued and outstanding as of the Closing Date (after giving effect to the Private Placement). Assuming exercise of all of its Warrants, Nokomis would have beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, 270,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 16.99% of the Common Shares on a partially diluted basis as of the Closing Date (after giving effect to the Private Placement). The preceding figures are based on 1,454,040,111 Common Shares issued and outstanding as at the closing of the Private Placement.

Nokomis does not have any present plan or proposal which would relate to or result in any of the matters set forth in subparagraphs (a) - (k) of Item 5 of Form 62-103F1 except as set forth herein, or such as would occur upon or in connection with completion of, or following, any of the actions discussed herein.

Nokomis intends to review its investment in the Issuer on a continuing basis. Subject to applicable law and depending on various factors including, without limitation, the Issuer's financial position and investment strategy, the Issuer's financial and/or operational performance, financial position and strategic direction and the price levels of the Common Shares, Nokomis may from time to time and at any time in the future take such actions with respect to its investment in the Issuer as it deems appropriate including, without limitation, engaging in additional communications with management and the board of directors of the Issuer (the "Board"), engaging in discussions with, or solicitations to, shareholders of the Issuer or other third parties about the Issuer and Nokomis's investment, including potential business combinations or dispositions involving the Issuer or certain of its businesses, making recommendations or proposals to the Issuer concerning changes to the capitalization, ownership structure, Board structure (including Board composition), potential business combinations or dispositions involving the Issuer or certain of its businesses, or suggestions for improving the Issuer's financial and/or operational performance, purchasing additional Common Shares or other securities in the open market or otherwise, selling some or all of its Common Shares or other securities in the open market or otherwise, exercising some or all of the Warrants, engaging in short selling of or any hedging or similar transaction with respect to the Common Shares or other securities, including swaps and other derivative instruments, or changing its intention with respect to any and all matters referred to in Item 5 of Form 62-103F1.

A report on Form 62-103F1 has been filed contemporaneously herewith in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available under the Issuer's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The head office of the Issuer is 24 Hasler Road, Osborne Park, Western Australia, Australia. The address of Nokomis is 1717 McKinney Avenue, Suite 850 Dallas, TX 75202, United States.

SOURCE Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.

For more information or to obtain a copy of the report, contact Brett Hendrickson, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C., Tel: +1 (972) 590-4100.