Nokia Canada momentum accelerates with new sustainable office in downtown Toronto

TORONTO, ON, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Nokia today announced the opening of a sustainable, modern office in downtown Toronto's Harbourfront community. The new office, as well as the recently announced R&D center in Ottawa, are part of Nokia's ongoing efforts to expand its presence in Canada and support increased demand from Canadian customers and partners. Today's announcement highlights Nokia Canada's commitment to its employees and to next-generation networking, as the company continues its positive employee growth strategy across the country.

Jeffrey Maddox, President of Nokia Canada, said: "We are excited to open our new office in downtown Toronto, the heart of Canada's financial center. This vibrant workspace exemplifies the best in a hybrid workplace and was designed to encourage collaboration and inspire the next wave of innovation. Our growing presence across Canada maps to the increased demand we are seeing from customers and partners and will enable us to deliver secure, high performing, and trusted critical networking solutions."

Toronto Mayor John Tory said: "Toronto is global tech and innovation hub, and I'm so thrilled to see Nokia Canada recognize this as they open an office on our waterfront. Toronto is a vital economic engine in our country, and we are proud to support growth in this sector, encouraging more companies and workers to come to our city. With Nokia Canada's new office bringing more workers into the downtown core, I look forward to seeing what they accomplish as we recover and grow in the years ahead."

As part of Nokia Canada's flexible work model, many of the company's Toronto-based employees have the option to work remote, hybrid, or be office-based. Located at 100 Queens Quay East, the new office provides a modern, hybrid workplace where teams can come together and share ideas in person, while also taking advantage of collaboration technologies that enable virtual teams to work together seamlessly. These employees have roles in software development, customer service, and sales, and help support Nokia's expanding global customer base, as the company continues to roll out new product innovations. The team is focused on supporting growing demand for Nokia's 5G, high speed broadband, mission-critical routing, optical, and private wireless solutions.

Nokia is committed to minimizing its environmental footprint and chose the Queens Quay office building, part of the Sugar Wharf redevelopment, for its focus on sustainability and Class "AAA" LEED and Energy Star certifications. Centrally located on the waterfront, the office provides employees with access to world-class amenities and public transportation, helping to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, the space includes many nods to Canadian and Toronto history with artwork from local artists and spectacular views of Lake Ontario.

As part of Nokia Canada's continued momentum, the company recently announced plans to build a world-leading, sustainable R&D hub in Ottawa that will that significantly expand Nokia Canada's capacity in next-generation information and communications technology (ICT) and cyber security innovation. The R&D hub is expected to add 340 new high-value jobs and help Nokia attract highly skilled, global talent to Canada's tech ecosystem.

Nokia provides critical networks to the major service providers and leading operators, as well as enterprises, webscalers, and government organizations in Canada. The company's connectivity solutions form the critical foundation for major Canadian industries and infrastructure, including transportation, utilities, smart cities, government services and natural resources. Nokia's advanced networking portfolio includes 5G radio and core, fiber-to-the home, IP-routing, optical networks, cyber security, submarine cable and network management software.

