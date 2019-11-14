Nobu Hotel Los Cabos Celebrates Official Opening With Signature Sake Ceremony

Following the toast, an extravagant fireworks display colored the sunset, reflecting over the ocean at Nobu Restaurant. The celebrations continued throughout the evening with entertainment including fire dancers and an exclusive performance from renowned American DJ and producer, DJ Cassidy.

About Nobu Hotel Los Cabos:

Situated on the idyllic Baja California Sur peninsula, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos has brought world-class contemporary flair to a coastline already revered for its natural beauty, wildlife and culture. The group's first hotel in Mexico houses four pools, private cabanas, an Esencia Wellness Spa, Malibu Farm and signature Nobu Restaurant, surrounded by the world-famous Diamante, with golf courses designed by Tiger Woods and Davis Love III.

A structural vision, courtesy of lead architects, Monica Cuervo and Mark Yoshizaki of WATG, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos sits on a stretch of sand on the southernmost tip of the peninsula. Each of the 200 rooms and suites have ocean views and the interiors, handled by Severine Tatangelo of Studio PCH, execute a delightful balance of the Japanese style that Nobu is famous for, with a strong sense of its Mexican locality.

About Nobu Hotels

With Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper at its helm, Nobu Hospitality has evolved into a global lifestyle brand built on instinctive design. The first Nobu Hotel opened in 2013 as a boutique hotel within Caesars Palace Las Vegas, and since, the iconic portfolio has expanded to include 10 properties across five continents, with 8 more under development. 2019 saw the launch of Nobu Hotel Los Cabos and Nobu Hotel Barcelona, and in 2020, the brand will welcome Nobu Hotel Chicago, Nobu Hotel Warsaw and a second London property – Nobu Hotel London Portman Square - in the heart of the city's West End.

