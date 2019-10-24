Nobel Prize Recipient, Louis Ignarro, on Scientific Committee of "Fondazione Internazionale Menarini"

Born in Brooklyn (New York), the son of Italian immigrants, Ignarro discovered his love for chemistry at the age of 8 when he carried out his first experiments with a children's game. This passion never faded and, after a brilliant academic career at the Columbia University in New York and long periods of research in other prestigious American universities, he joined the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). It was during this time that he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine and Physiology "for his contribution in discovering the workings of the nitric acid molecule in the cardiovascular system." It is to his studies that we owe the development of medicines commonly used in treating erectile dysfunction and hypertension. Ignarro is one of the founders of the Nitric Acid Society and is currently Professor of Pharmacology in the Department of Molecular Medical Pharmacology at the UCLA School of Medicine.

Speaking from Los Angeles, Louis Ignarro, had this to say about this exciting collaboration with the Foundation: "Having taught in several American universities, I have always appreciated the work carried out by the Fondazione Internazionale Menarini: their educational activities at congresses and on the internet represent a unique scientific asset. Thanks to this collaboration, I shall continue to contribute to the scientific instruction of researchers, clinicians, students, and young people."

"We are honoured to have Professor Ignarro join our Scientific Committee," commented Lorenzo Melani, Chairman and Scientific Director of the Fondazione Internazionale Menarini. "With the help of his experience, we shall continue to further promote research and understanding in the fields of biology, pharmacology, medicine, economics, and human sciences, which represent the institutional aims of the Fondazione Internazionale Menarini."

For further information on "Fondazione Internazionale Menarini" visit the website https://www.en.fondazione-menarini.it/.

