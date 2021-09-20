No Sticks, No Stones, Just Jokes that Really Burn! All-New Original Series ROAST BATTLE CANADA Fires Up CTV Comedy Channel, October 11

– ROAST BATTLE CANADA Season 1 roster of roasters revealed, featuring an all-Canadian lineup of comics paired-up to trade barbs –

– Produced in partnership with Just For Laughs and Counterfeit Pictures –

– Production on Season 2 begins later this year –

– Host Ennis Esmer and judges Russell Peters, Sabrina Jalees, and K. Trevor Wilson oversee the comedy smackdown, Monday nights at 10:30 p.m. ET –

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - As revealed during CTV's Emmy® Awards broadcast, Monday nights are about to get vicious when CTV Comedy Channel's all-new trash-talking original series, ROAST BATTLE CANADA, debuts Oct. 11. The eight-episode, half-hour series features some of Canada's most cutthroat comics going burn-for-burn in a weekly war of words, Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

All-new episodes will also be available to stream on CTV.ca and on the CTV app. For viewers looking for even more heat, production is set to begin on the previously announced second season later this year.