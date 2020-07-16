No Space for Community in Ontario Neighbourhoods? New Report Addresses Loss of Community Infrastructure Due to Permanent Closure of Faith Buildings in Ontario

TORONTO, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The National Trust for Canada indicates that 1/3 of Canada's 27,000 faith buildings - more than 9,000 buildings - will close in the next ten years. A new report released today, "No Space for Community," measures faith building usage and how closures impact the wide range of not-for-profit services, organizations, and community groups that rely on those buildings. This affects local daycares, women and seniors programs, arts and culture organizations, community groups, twelve step groups, foodbanks, blood donor clinics, community meetings, and others.

"The current crisis has reminded us of the importance of not-for-profit landowners," says Kendra Fry, project lead, "The survey results have made it clear that faith buildings are host to a myriad of groups including a large number of daycares and arts groups who have their offices and performing spaces in faith buildings. These important not-for-profit and community groups cannot afford commercial spaces. If the faith buildings close, what will happen to these groups and the people they bring together?"

The two-year study, conducted by Faith & the Common Good in partnership with Ontario Trillium Foundation, Ontario Non Profit Network, the City of Toronto, Cardus and the National Trust for Canada, gathered new data through surveys of existing non-profit and community groups that use faith building space. Questions were designed to determine what types of groups were utilizing these spaces, who they served, how much they paid, and what alternate locations would be available to them if the building supporting them closes. The report is based on 948 valid survey respondents across Ontario.

A large percentage of the groups working out of local faith buildings are serving women, children, seniors, and low-income individuals. The top five of 14 not-for-profit sectors working out of faith buildings are: culture and the arts; recreation and sports; social clubs; education and research; and social services. The organizations surveyed indicated that they utilized faith buildings to provide their services because of the convenient location within the community and the affordability of the space.

50% of respondents report that they have no other option if the faith building they reside in closes. Another 20% report that another faith building would be their next best option.

The complete report, "No Space for Community," is available at: www.communityspacefaithplace.org.

