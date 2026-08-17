No School Buses in September in Grey Bruce Region Unless Province Acts Immediately

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- More than 16,000 Ontario students and their families could face a September scramble without school bus service unless the Ontario government reaches contract agreements with school bus operators in the Grey Bruce region.

The Student Transportation Service Consortium of Grey Bruce (STSCGB) contracts approximately 308 school bus routes operated by six school bus companies. All six operators remain without contracts to transport students when school resumes this September.

If new contract agreements cannot be reached by Friday, August 21, buses will not be on the road for the first day of school.

"This is not a political issue for parents," said Nancy Daigneault, Executive Director of School Bus Ontario. "It's about their morning routine, their jobs, their children's safety, and the peace of mind that comes from knowing the school bus will arrive. Families don't care about contract negotiations--they care whether the bus shows up in September."

The operators' previous contracts expired in June. While operators remain ready and willing to provide service, they have been unable to prepare properly for the school year--including mandatory inspections, preventative maintenance, route planning, driver scheduling, and dry runs.

"The government has never waited so long to engage with operators to renew their contracts," Daigneault said. "Without contracts in place, operators cannot make the investments and commitments necessary to prepare for September. The government needs to move quickly."

"School bus operators have worked hard to recruit and retain drivers during one of the most challenging labour markets our industry has ever experienced. In Grey-Bruce region, local operators have increased driver wages by 25 to 30 per cent over the life of the current contracts, well above the province's total 17.5 per cent funding increase over the same period. Operators have absorbed those additional labour costs because getting qualified drivers behind the wheel is essential to safely transporting students," Daigneault added.

The financial pressures facing school bus operators also include:

New school buses and replacement parts have increased by 50 to 71 per cent due to inflation, supply chain disruptions and tariffs. School buses now cost $185,000, up from $110,000 in 2020 (pre-covid).

due to inflation, supply chain disruptions and tariffs. School buses now cost $185,000, up from $110,000 in 2020 (pre-covid). Operators require contract terms longer than three years to secure financing for new buses, which often have lead times of up to 12 months.

Regional operating conditions - including labour markets, geography, and local service requirements - vary significantly and must be reflected in contract negotiations.

"We have already notified drivers that contracts are not in place, and some of my experienced team members may soon start looking for work elsewhere if this isn't settled," said Steve Tiffin, Owner of Tiffin Transportation Services Inc., which operates in the Grey Bruce region.

"Our industry already experiences annual driver turnover of approximately 30 per cent. This uncertainty only makes it harder to retain the experienced people our communities rely on."

"Every family in Ontario knows that the cost of living has increased dramatically over the past several years. We simply need contracts that recognize those realities so we can continue providing the safe, reliable school bus service that students and families depend on," he added.

SOURCE School Bus Ontario

Media Contact: Nancy Daigneault., Executive Director, School Bus Ontario, [email protected], 647-532-6212