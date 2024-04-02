No. 9 UniFirst Chevy to sport ruby red scheme at Martinsville Raceway for Hendrick Motorsports' 40th Anniversary

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, in partnership with 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, are set to make a bold statement at Martinsville Speedway on April 7. The No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, driven by NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott, will be decked out in a striking ruby red paint scheme to celebrate Hendrick Motorsports' 40th anniversary.

The race begins at 3 pm EDT and will be televised on FS1. Hendrick chose the eye-catching design to symbolize the traditional 40th anniversary gemstone, adding a historic touch to the race. Martinsville Speedway is the venue of Hendrick Motorsports' first Cup Series victory in 1984. The race will feature all four Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets adorned in ruby red, signifying unity and tribute to the team's legacy in the sport.

"Seeing the No. 9 UniFirst Chevy take to the track in this special, commemorative ruby red paint scheme is a testament to our strong relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and our shared commitment to excellence," said David Katz, UniFirst's Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Given the team's past wins at Martinsville, it's sure to be an exciting race."

Elliott will be wearing his regular UniFirst fire suit and is looking to replicate his 2020 victory at Martinsville Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports has 28 wins at Martinsville, the most by any team on any track.

"I'm looking forward to driving this special ruby red scheme at Martinsville and appreciate UniFirst's willingness to give up its traditional design to help Hendrick Motorsports celebrate its 40-year history in the sport," said Elliott. "This is going to be a big weekend for our team for sure and I know it would mean a lot to get UniFirst and Hendrick Motorsports to victory lane."

During the 2024 NASCAR season, UniFirst is Elliott's primary sponsor for five races, having kicked things off this past weekend at Richmond Raceway. Alongside Martinsville, the Company will showcase another special paint scheme at Darlington Raceway on May 12. The No. 9 UniFirst Chevy will sport a "throwback" design honoring Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s No. 88 National Guard Chevy from his 2014 DAYTONA 500 win. This throwback not only pays homage to Earnhardt Jr.'s memorable victory but also celebrates Hendrick Motorsports' 40th anniversary.

Other UniFirst races planned for this year include Kansas Speedway on September 29 and the Charlotte ROVAL on October 13. UniFirst is also serving as an associate sponsor of Elliott and the No. 9 team for all other races throughout the 2024 campaign.

The 2024 NASCAR season marks the eighth year of UniFirst's multi-year partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, and it's the fifth year that the company is serving as a sponsor of Elliott and the No. 9 team. UniFirst is the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team, as well as to its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group. For more information on UniFirst, visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (304) and laps led (more than 79,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 39 different seasons, including an active streak of 38 in a row (1986-2023). Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, the team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram and X.

