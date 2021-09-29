Following NLogic's partnership with Adgile in the Spring, both companies have worked towards integrating NLogic's audience API into Adgile's Catalyst platform which harnesses the rich, structured first party advertising content data that Adgile creates through its patented visual recognition technology.

Catalyst will help brands, agencies and broadcasters not only track real-time share of voice and latest competitive commercial activity, but also to understand the impact of TV ads over both the short and the long-term. "We have always believed in the power of TV and consider it one of the most effective channels to build growth for brands. With Catalyst, we can prove it", said David Phillips, President and COO at NLogic. "In addition, we have exciting plans to expand Catalyst further as we work towards building a complete picture of how all forms of TV contribute to brand growth."

Craig Service, Global CRO at Adgile adds "We are very excited to combine NLogic's data expertise and detailed market understanding with Adgile's proprietary TV data sets and unique TV performance management capabilities. As TV continues to undergo its digital transformation the partnership between NLogic and Adgile will ready the Canadian market for this inevitability."

ABOUT NLOGIC

NLogic is Canada's leading provider of audience analysis tools and data for the TV and radio broadcast industry, media agencies, advertisers and many other clients large and small.

At the heart of what we do is helping our clients make sense of audiences. Our passion is to create quicker and easier ways to find out what, where and when audiences are watching and listening. Our services range from desktop and cloud-based applications, to custom services that support data and system integration needs.

NLogic is a Microsoft Gold Partner offering leading edge technology and expertise. With a growing team of over 40 employees, NLogic has offices in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver to better serve our clients.

nlogic.ca

ABOUT ADGILE

Adgile is a next generation, real time performance management platform for TV advertising. We help brands to easily understand, optimise and extend the effectiveness of their investment across linear and on demand television.

Our patented visual recognition technology literally watches TV, identifying all advertising. sponsorship and in-programme brand content in high resolution, to create our own rich, structured, first party data.

Adgile's cloud-based platform – Catalyst – harnesses these unique industry data sets, giving users intelligent visibility and control of their TV planning and buying through our Analytics, Attribution and Activation product capabilities.

Visit adgile.com for more information.

