NLI Solutions and One Mint Club Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch a Next-Generation AI-Powered Rewards Ecosystem

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - NLI Solutions ("NLI"), a leader in digital catalogue infrastructure and enterprise fulfillment, and One Mint Club ("1Mint"), an AI-powered loyalty, analytics, and customer engagement platform, today announced a transformative strategic partnership to deliver one of the most advanced and scalable rewards ecosystems in North America. The collaboration combines NLI's deep operational and catalogue expertise with 1Mint's next-generation Agentic AI loyalty technology to create a unified, fully automated rewards environment for businesses of all sizes.

Under this partnership, NLI will provide and manage a comprehensive white-labeled rewards catalogue designed specifically for seamless integration into the 1Mint platform. Simultaneously, 1Mint will integrate its proprietary RFP (Rewards Fulfillment Protocol) directly into NLI's backend systems, enabling businesses to offer instant, real-time redemption of thousands of products and services. This functionality creates a frictionless, closed-loop ecosystem that dramatically reduces operational burden while delivering a premium customer rewards experience previously accessible only to Canada and North America's largest loyalty programs.

1Mint's technology allows businesses to issue, manage, and redeem their own proprietary digital rewards currency--effectively transforming SMBs, enterprises, and multi-location brands into fully capable loyalty operators. By combining the issuance of digital rewards with NLI's fulfilment infrastructure, customers can redeem their rewards for real goods instantly, giving businesses a powerful new way to deepen engagement and build long-term loyalty.

Key Partnership Highlights

White-Labeled Rewards Catalogue: NLI will power a customizable, enterprise-ready rewards catalogue fully integrated into 1Mint's platform.

Proprietary RFP Integration: 1Mint's protocol enables live redemption, inventory checks, and automated fulfillment across thousands of SKUs.

Next-Gen Loyalty Infrastructure: Businesses can issue their own digital rewards while offering a broad selection of real-world products.

Scalable Across All Business Types: Purpose-built for SMBs, national brands, and enterprise partners.

AI-Driven Engagement: 1Mint's agentic AI enhances vendor–customer interactions through personalized incentives and real-time behavior insights.

Blayne Creed, CEO and Co-Founder of One Mint Club, stated:

"This collaboration reflects a shared vision between NLI and 1Mint: to empower businesses with the tools needed to level the playing field. By giving them access to the scale and infrastructure traditionally reserved for North America's largest loyalty programs, we are enabling a new era of customer loyalty, retention, and engagement--while eliminating the cost, complexity, and operational barriers that have historically limited rewards scalability."

About NLI Solutions

NLI Solutions is a leading provider of digital product catalogue infrastructure, sourcing, and enterprise fulfillment services supporting retailers and brands across North America.

About One Mint Club

One Mint Club is an AI-powered loyalty, analytics, and engagement platform enabling businesses to issue proprietary rewards currencies, understand customer behavior in real time, and deliver meaningful, modern customer experiences.

