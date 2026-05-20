nixit brings its vagina-friendly condoms™ and organic lubricant to select Loblaw grocery stores nationwide

As demand for cleaner ingredients in personal care grows, nixit expands into mass grocery

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Leading Canadian personal care brand nixit is bringing its vagina-friendly condoms™ and organic, water-based lubricant to select Loblaw Companies Limited banners nationwide. As 72 per cent of Canadian consumers prioritize organic ingredients in personal care¹, expectations are shifting, and nixit is meeting that demand with cleaner, ingredient-conscious options on shelves where Canadians already shop.

nixit’s vagina-friendly condoms™ and organic water-based personal lubricant are now available at select Loblaw grocery stores nationwide. (CNW Group/Nixit Limited)

This marks the brand's first expansion into mass grocery in Canada, growing its Canadian retail footprint by 52 per cent. Founded and self-funded by Rachael Newton, nixit has grown internationally through its direct-to-consumer channel since 2019. The launch spans 384 store locations across select Loblaw banners, including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Zehrs, and Your Independent Grocer.

"Being available in select Loblaw stores nationwide will allow more Canadians to access high-quality, thoughtfully created sexual wellness products within their everyday routines," said Rachael Newton, nixit founder. "Better options shouldn't be inconvenient and comfort shouldn't be optional."

nixit's vagina-friendly condoms™ and water-based lubricant were developed to address long-standing gaps in the category, where performance is often prioritized over comfort. Designed to support the vaginal environment, nixit's products are intentionally made without common irritants such as fragrances, glycerin, spermicides, casein, and warming agents.

"Canadian shoppers are paying closer attention than ever to what's in the products they use, and that conversation is now extending into sexual wellness. nixit's focus on ingredient transparency and women's health makes them a strong addition to our growing assortment in the health and personal care space," said Elaine Lukowski, VP, Home, Entertainment & Health and Beauty, Loblaw Companies Limited.

nixit Condoms

Made from natural rubber latex, these ultra-thin vagina-friendly condoms™ are designed to prioritize comfort without compromising on safety or sensation. Free from irritants and lubricated with pure silicone oil for a smooth, non-sticky feel.

Stamina Squad 12-pack, SRP: $14.99

Marathon 24-pack, SRP: $25.99

nixit Water-Based Personal Lubricant

The 100% natural, organic water-based lubricant features a thicker, non-sticky aloe vera–based formula designed to help reduce friction and vaginal dryness during intimacy. The formula is pH-matched to vaginas and compatible with menstrual cups, devices, and latex condoms.

SRP: $23.99

About nixit

nixit is a leader in clean period care and sexual wellness, creating simple, body-safe essentials designed with vaginas in mind™. Founded in 2019, the brand is committed to improving comfort, supporting vaginal health, and empowering people to make more informed choices about their bodies. Its hero product is its reusable menstrual disc, a modern tampon and menstrual cup alternative, alongside a sexual wellness range that includes clean, non-irritating condoms and pH-balanced lube. Visit nixit.ca or follow @letsnixit.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy and health services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®.

For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca(Open in a new tab).

¹"72% of Consumers Consider Organic Ingredients Important in Personal Care Products" NSF, 2025

SOURCE Nixit Limited

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