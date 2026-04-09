NIVEA Canada Is Giving Underarms the Skincare Care They Deserve with New Derma Comfort

Backed by more than 100 years of skin expertise, NIVEA believes underarm care is true skincare. While most beauty routines focus on face, hair & body, do your underarms make the cut? Underarms are often overlooked in everyday routines but now NIVEA is changing the game. The new Derma Comfort range combines Hyaluronic Acid and skin-loving vitamins, to deliver 72-hour sweat and odour protection while helping to moisturize, soothe, or improve the look and feel of underarm skin. This isn't just an antiperspirant. It's targeted skincare for your underarms.

Sit back, relax and enjoy… rush hour?! Yes, to launch Derma Comfort, NIVEA Canada is turning your daily commute, into a space of comfort through a bold TTC takeover designed to drive mass visibility and conversation.

At the center is an immersive influencer experience aboard a fully branded streetcar - where guests will enjoy moments of comfort and care where you wouldn't expect it. Packed with interactive games and fun, educational touchpoints, the activation brings the skincare-powered antiperspirant range to life, showing how Derma Comfort keeps you feeling fresh and comfortable wherever your day takes you.

For many Torontonians, commuting is busy, fast-paced and always on-the-go. NIVEA flips the script, turning it into a moment of ease and fun to show that with Derma Comfort, everyday discomfort doesn't have to be the norm.

The streetcar will sport a full interior and exterior wrap of Derma Comfort graphics and education, making a striking impression as it travels around the city. After the event, it will continue to circulate throughout Toronto in April, extending reach and reinforcing NIVEA's commitment to bringing comfort into everyday moments - wherever they happen.

The Derma Comfort range includes five advanced roll-on variants for both women and men, each designed to tackle different skin needs while delivering reliable 72-hour sweat and odour protection. The gentle roll-on glides on smoothly for a fresh, lightweight feel, drying quickly without any wetness or residue. Each formula pairs high-performance protection with a refreshing fragrance unique to each variant - proving that efficacy, comfort, and sensorial appeal can seamlessly coexist.

Defend (Women & Men) – With Hyaluronic Acid + Provitamin B5 to moisturize and strengthen skin against dryness irritations while delivering extra comfort.

– With Hyaluronic Acid + Provitamin B5 to moisturize and strengthen skin against dryness irritations while delivering extra comfort. Sensitive (Women & Men) – With Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin E to help replenish the moisture barrier and soothe dry sensitive skin in a gentle, non-irritating formula with a hypoallergenic fragrance.

– With Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin E to help replenish the moisture barrier and soothe dry sensitive skin in a gentle, non-irritating formula with a hypoallergenic fragrance. Even (Women) – With Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin C to help underarm skin tone look more even and get closer to its natural tone* after consistent use (*after 2 weeks of regular use, twice daily).

"At NIVEA we care deeply about helping you feel good in your skin, which is why we strive to create products with the most caring formulas backed by decades of scientific expertise" said Tamara Fawaz, Marketing Director at NIVEA Canada. "With Derma Comfort, we're applying our deep understanding of skin science to underarm care, combining trusted ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and vitamins with long-lasting sweat and odour protection that Canadians can rely on."

The NIVEA Derma Comfort Roll-On Antiperspirant products are available at major drugstores, mass, and online retailers across Canada.

ABOUT BEIERSDORF

Beiersdorf Canada Inc. is part of the Beiersdorf Group, a global leading provider of innovative, high-quality skin care products and has over 140 years of experience in this market segment. The Hamburg-based company has over 20,000 employees worldwide and is listed on the DAX, the German benchmark equities index. Beiersdorf generated sales of €9.5 billion in fiscal year 2023. NIVEA, the world's No. 1 skincare brand**, is the cornerstone of the company's brand portfolio, including brands such as Eucerin, Elastoplast and Coppertone in Canada.

SOURCE Nivea

For more information on NIVEA and the Derma Comfort product line, visit nivea.ca or contact [email protected].