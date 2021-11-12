Nitrex to be featured on CBS News "Global Thought Leaders" series as an industry innovator contributing to a more sustainable future

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Nitrex Metal Inc. ("Nitrex"), provider of fully integrated surface treatment solutions and technologies, is pleased to announce that it has been selected for the "Global Thought Leaders" series broadcast on CBS News. The feature, found here, showcases the company as an industry innovator whose surface treatment solutions enhance the metallurgical properties of components increasing their durability, wear and corrosion resistance while contributing to a more sustainable future.

"We are pleased to be chosen by CBS News to demonstrate how Nitrex's technologies and innovations make our customers' products achieve superior quality results," says Jean-François Cloutier, CEO of Nitrex.

A partner with several global companies in the aerospace, automotive, industrial and renewable energy sectors, Nitrex has been at the forefront of some of the most advanced surface treatment solutions that increasingly meet stringent requirements for close to 40 years. Nitrex's revolutionary nitriding process, most reliable vacuum furnaces, services centers, proprietary software and controls make Nitrex the only fully integrated solutions provider in the surface treatment industry.

"Our commitment to continuous innovation has allowed us to help our customers bring more value, better performance and greater reliability and predictability to manufactured parts while operating in a greener way," says Cloutier. "As the manufacturing industry continues to innovate and thrive, Nitrex will continue to help our customers build products that are stronger for longer than others dare to dream."

Nitrex is a pioneer, being the first company to offer a fully automated software-controlled nitriding/nitrocarburizing system, allowing customers to achieve precise and repeatable quality. In the coming months, Nitrex will be sharing more news about new products and technologies that will change the face of the surface treatment industry and help shape tomorrow for the best.

About Nitrex

NITREX is the lead provider of fully integrated surface treatment solutions and technologies globally. The company was founded in 1984 in Montreal, Canada and operates three business units – Nitrex Turnkey Systems (NTS) a leader of turnkey nitriding, nitrocarburizing, and vacuum heat treat systems; Heat Treating Services (HTS) a worldwide network of commercial heat-treating service centers; and UPC, a leading provider of controls upgrade and automation solutions for surface treatment and combustion. NITREX serves its customers globally from 16 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Poland, Italy, France and China, and sells in over 60 countries through a global network of representatives and licensees.

NITREX

MASTERING STRENGTH. WORLDWIDE.

SOURCE Nitrex

For further information: Christine Hauben, Director of Global Marketing | Directrice Global Marketing, E: [email protected], T: 514 808-6614