Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces the appointment of Andrew Samann to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE : NIRV), a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Samann to the Company's Advisory Board.

Andrew Samann is CEO and Principal Consultant of Orion GMP Solutions, a Pharmaceutical Process Engineering firm founded in 2015. Andrew's background is firmly rooted in Quality Management Systems (QMS) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), with a track record of serving more than 150 clients globally.

Andrew prioritizes early expertise advantage, diversified scientific partnerships, group collaboration and execution excellence. Through his career he has maintained a position at the forefront of the industry as well as building an immense network of contacts. Andrew earned his Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the University of Michigan and has written multiple peer reviewed scientific publications related to protein chemistry. Following a tour of military service, he began his career with Cayman Chemicals as a GMP QC Chemist. He has since served on the Council for Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH) as GMP lead Auditor.

Mr. Samann commented, "Working with the team at Nirvana Life Sciences is one of the most impactful projects I've worked on to date. I'm excited to see this novel opportunity and industry continue to blossom."

Mr. Bruce Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Nirvana commented, "We continue to advance our project, and are pleased that Andrew Samann has chosen to join our team. The expertise he brings in Quality Management as well as Pharmaceutical Process Engineering will be a tremendous asset to every stage of our development."

About Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain and/or have battled with addiction. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana's team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually.

