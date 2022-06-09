Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Patent Filing

The Patent Application contains new inventive claims for extraction as well as inventive methods for use of Psilocybin to affect relapse.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV), a Canadian based life sciences company focused on developing novel therapeutic products derived from psychedelics to produce non-addictive solutions for opioid addiction treatment and ongoing pain management is pleased to report that it has filed a new provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office entitled Method of Psilocybin Extraction and Method of use of Psilocybin in modulating Heroin and Memory Retrieval (the "Patent Application"). The Patent Application contains new inventive claims for extraction as well as inventive methods for use of Psilocybin to affect relapse and further demonstrates the progress that the Company is making toward developing products that can have a meaningful impact on opioid addiction.

"Protection of the Intellectual property developed through our research program is a key objective of Nirvana Life Sciences. As we advance research and development of the portfolio of intellectual property acquired at the founding of the Company, we will claim rights to this intellectual property through development and submission of patent applications." stated Dr. Sazzad Hossain, Chief Scientific Officer.

"We remain focused on the development of psychedelic based therapeutic candidates as one of the only biotechnology companies in the psychedelic space developing compounds targeting addiction and relapse,"

About Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain and/or have battled with addiction. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana's team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information: Bruce Clark- CEO, [email protected], Phone: 604-401-8100