Nirvana Life Sciences announces filing of Patent for novel isolation of 4-PO-Psilocin Prodrug Compound

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to report that it has filed a provisional patent application for a novel process for the isolation of a psychedelic 4-PO-Psilocin compound.

The process, developed by Nirvana's Head of Innovation, Robert August allows for the isolation of 4-PO-Psilocin, a substituted tryptamine and psychoactive prodrug that is produced alongside psilocybin and psilocin.

Its pharmacological effects are virtually identical to those produced by psilocybin since both are prodrugs. Both are metabolized in the human body to produce the psychoactive compound psilocin, which is responsible for the majority of psychoactive effects. The 4-PO-Psilocin can be purified by crystallization to an API. It can also be converted to a biologically active and water-soluble salt to yield a final compound 4-PO-Psilocin with a purity greater than 99%.

The ability to convert the 4-PO-Psilocin compound into a water-soluble salt will change the current landscape of delivery systems in the psychedelic sector. The high rate of bioavailability will lower the required volume of psychedelic compound to achieve the same result. This will substantially increase the efficacy and safety in administering psychedelic compounds in clinical settings.

Mr. Robert August, Nirvana's Head of Innovation and lead Chemist stated "We are very excited to bring this innovation to this stage of development, this will allow us to develop further compounds and delivery systems that can revolutionize the psychedelic sector ". "The Nirvana team is building a strong foundation of research for the development of novel compounds and delivery systems that can apply psychedelics to the treatment of chronic pain and addiction ".

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain and/or have battled with addiction. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana's team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually.

