Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Approval To Build Vancouver Facility From Health Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV), a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce that Health Canada has given Nirvana an approval to build out its Research & Development facility in Vancouver, Canada.

Health Canada's Office For Controlled Substances & Authorizations Division has reviewed Nirvana's proposed floor plan and design and has concluded that the GMP level 9 secure facility to be built in Vancouver satisfies the directive for physical security requirements if built as proposed. Health Canada has given the company notice that construction can be initiated at the Vancouver location. Once construction has been completed, the company will inform Health Canada and schedule an inspection to confirm the completed build complies with the directive in order to be an approved Licensed Dealer.

Nirvana has contracted Stratus Designs Ltd. to design and implement the control systems required to meet the stringent security requirements of Health Canada. The Stratus team has the experience and skill set to see the build out of the facility to completion in a way that will optimize efficiency and to meet GACP and GMP standards. Once completed, the Licensed Dealer License will give Nirvana the ability to import, export, analyze, research, and develop along with the sale of controlled substances to qualified investigators and to other Licensed Dealers. Nirvana has also already purchased $800k worth of state-of-the-art laboratory equipment to be deployed into the facility upon final inspection and approval from Health Canada.

Mr. Michael McCune, VP of Operations for Nirvana stated "This is what we have been waiting for, the approval to build is a critical milestone on our roadmap to becoming a fully approved Licensed Dealer. We have the utmost confidence in Stratus Designs Ltd. to see this project through to completion and final approval as they have a proven track record in facility construction for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cannabis production sectors."

About Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain and/or have battled with addiction. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana's team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually.

Forward Looking Statements

