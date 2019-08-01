NIKU Farms Brings the World's Most Sustainable Packaging to Canada

Run it under your tap, toss it in the compost or add it to your fire - this plastic foam alternative is totally sustainable

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - NIKU Farms is proud to be the first meat company to bring ground-breaking Green Cell Foam insulated packaging to Canada for its farm-to-door meat subscription boxes. This step takes the Toronto-based company beyond its previous 100 per cent curbside recyclable packaging to a material that is compostable, biodegradable and water soluble. The primary raw material is non-GMO cornstarch, a renewable resource.

"Food subscription boxes are rising in popularity, but often they create excessive plastic waste. By using Green Cell Foam packaging, high-quality, ethically-raised meat can go straight to your door in a completely sustainable way," said Luke Armstrong, co-founder of NIKU Farms. "We encourage other Canadian companies to join us in switching to a more sustainable option like Green Cell Foam. With Canada poised to ban single-use plastics by 2021, the time is now."

Green Cell Foam 101:

A unique natural, environmentally friendly packaging material

Matches the performance of petroleum based foams

Biodegradable alternative made from non-GMO cornstarch

Manufacturing requires 70 per cent less energy and produces 80 per cent less greenhouse gases than petroleum based foams

Backyard compostable, biodegradable and water soluble

"We created Green Cell Foam to be a completely biodegradable, limited-impact alternative to Styrofoam, plastic and other landfill-clogging materials commonly used in shipping," stated Tim Colonnese, CEO of KTM Industries, makers of Green Cell Foam. "We're proud of the work we do for partners who share our vision and are excited to expand in Canada with NIKU Farms, a mission-driven company with sustainability engrained in all aspects of its business."

ABOUT NIKU FARMS

NIKU Farms ships ethically-raised meat straight from the farm to your door. It hand-picks the best farms that raise animals the right way, so Ontarians can make sound purchases that are better for the environment. Together with its partner farms, it is on a mission to provide everyone in the community with easy access to high quality, healthy and responsibly raised food. https://www.nikufarms.com/

ABOUT GREEN CELL FOAM

Green Cell Foam is a certified compostable and biodegradable packaging material made in the US from non-GMO cornstarch. Launched to the market in 2002, Green Cell Foam has been integrated into the packaging of hundreds of companies – large and small - that require exceptional cushioning and insulating performance while demonstrating the highest degree of care to the environment. https://www.greencellfoam.com/

