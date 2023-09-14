NIIT MTS Announces the First Implementation of Xsel Learning Platform with CENTURY 21® Heritage Group

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ -- NIIT Learning Solutions (Canada) Limited (NIIT Canada), a wholly owned subsidiary of NIIT Learning Systems Limited [NIIT Managed Training Services (NIIT MTS)], a global leader in learning solutions and services, announced the successful implementation of its cutting-edge Xsel Learning platform in collaboration with CENTURY 21® Heritage Group. The launch of Xsel marks a significant advancement in real estate education pedagogy and technology, bringing revolutionary digital learning solutions to the CENTURY 21® Heritage Group.

CENTURY 21® Heritage Group, renowned for its dedication to real estate learning, has chosen NIIT MTS' Xsel Learning platform to empower its workforce and elevate their professional development. The integration of the Xsel Learning platform will enhance the organization's capabilities and amplify its impact on continuous learning for its agents.

Alex Orlando, Vice President, Business Development, NIIT MTS said, "We are thrilled to have joined forces with CENTURY 21® Heritage Group to revolutionize the real estate learning experience. Their contributions to refine our platform have been invaluable as we shape the future of real estate learning, together. We are confident that the Xsel platform will modernize the approach to learning at real estate brokerages with elevated experiences that not only promote learning in the flow of work but also deliver significant performance improvement."

The Xsel Learning platform is a state-of-the-art digital learning solution designed to transform the way organizations acquire and develop talent. Drawing from NIIT MTS' vast experience in providing transformative learning experiences, Xsel offers a comprehensive suite of tools and resources to enhance skills, knowledge, and performance. Its engaging and interactive modules enable learners to acquire new competencies, upskill, and reskill, ensuring they remain relevant in an ever-evolving landscape.

"It was our pleasure to work with NIIT MTS in enhancing the user experience for the first platform of its kind," said Eryn Richardson, Managing Partner at CENTURY 21® Heritage Group.

The implementation of the Xsel Learning platform with CENTURY 21® Heritage Group marks the beginning of a long-term successful collaboration that will unlock new opportunities for both organizations. NIIT MTS remains dedicated to empowering organizations across sectors with innovative learning solutions that drive success in the digital age.

For more information about Xsel, visit www.xsel.app

About CENTURY 21® Heritage Group:

Founded in 1988, Century 21® Heritage Group Ltd. is one of the largest Century 21® brokerages in the world*. The company serves thousands of clients annually in Southern Ontario through eight main offices. The company has been investing heavily in technology and online training to support REALTORS® for a great real estate experience. The company is actively engaged in supporting Easter Seals and the Kids to Camp program through local fundraising events and programs.

About NIIT Managed Training Services (NIIT MTS)

NIIT Learning Systems Limited [NIIT Managed Training Services (NIIT MTS)] offers Managed Training Services to market-leading companies across 30 countries. Trusted by the world's leading companies, NIIT MTS provides high-impact managed learning solutions that weave together the best of learning theory, technology, operations, and services to enable a thriving workforce. The NIIT MTS comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services includes Custom Content and Curriculum Design, Learning Delivery, Learning Administration, Strategic Sourcing, Learning Technology, and L&D consulting services. With a Net Promoter Score of 9 on 10 and a 100% renewal rate, NIIT MTS helps leading companies transform their learning ecosystems while increasing the business value and impact of learning.

