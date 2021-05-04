Nighthawk Receives Permits to Commence Drilling at the Cass Zone, Part of the Recently Optioned Kim & Cass Property

Nighthawk's President & CEO, Keyvan Salehi commented, "We are very pleased to have received our licences and permits to commence drilling at Cass, and the fifth drill will mobilize immediately. Given the higher-grade nature and continuity of mineralization encountered by historic drilling, along with a successful drill program by Nighthawk in 2014 (see Table 1), we believe there is significant room for expansion of mineralization along strike and at depth. Together with our Albatross Target, this is a highly prospective target area given its 7km long trend with historic drilling and surface samples."

Cass Zone - Highlights of Historical Resource and Drilling

Cass has a historic non-compliant resource which outlined 2,857,093 tonnes at an average grade of 2.66 g/t Au for 245,311 ounces of gold (see Nighthawk press release dated December 18, 2013). The resource was estimated prior to the implementation of NI 43-101 standards, where previous work defined historic gold resource estimates that have yet to be fully evaluated, and therefore should not be relied upon. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or reserves. Furthermore, the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or reserves as defined by NI 43-101 as the Company is not able to assess the work required to upgrade to a compliant resource at this time.

Over 32,000 metres of historic drilling was completed on both Kim & Cass and a modest program by Nighthawk consisting of 2,926 metres of drilling in 2014 at Cass, which successfully extended the mineralized corridor by an additional 700 metres, where it remains open at depth and along strike (see highlighted results in the table below).

Table 1 - Cass Zone – Highlights of Historical & 2014 NHK Drilling

Hole ID Interval (Metres) Core Length Gold Grade From To (Metres) (g/t) Historical Drilling1 C86-18 18.85 22.40 14.55 3.42 And 38.70 65.35 26.25 6.53 C86-27 48.10 89.50 41.40 3.35 C86-34 97.30 134.15 36.85 5.67 C87-16 106.20 186.90 80.70 4.53 C95-05 122.00 170.00 48.00 4.15 C95-06 153.00 205.00 52.00 5.10 C95-09 82.00 105.00 23.00 7.43 2014 NHK Drilling2 CM14-02 121.00 172.00 51.00 2.25 CM14-04 140.00 141.70 1.70 19.36 And 406.90 411.30 4.40 38.90 CM14-06B 112.80 149.00 36.20 2.89 including 118.00 140.00 22.00 4.24

BHID Easting Northing Elevation EOH Azimuth DIP C86-18 581345.3 7131101 344.9 90 280 -45 C86-27 581387.3 7131106 340.2 143 280 -45 C86-34 581412.8 7131100 339.4 169.7 283 -43 C87-16 581347.2 7131061 338.7 221.1 283 -50 C95-05 581158 7131102 353.2 203.4 77.5 -45 C95-06 581157 7131102 353 285.6 84.2 -62.3 C95-09 581188 7131096 353.2 163.1 90.5 -45 CM14-02 581184.2 7131038 342.66 402.01 55 -65 CM14-04 581112.5 7131001 332.79 450.01 55 -65 CM14-06B 581026 7131015 334.17 234.01 100 -45

*Lengths are reported as core lengths, true widths are unknown at this time. Notes: 1. These results are historic in nature and have not been verified by the Company (see Nighthawk press releases dated March 26, April 10, April 26, and July 29, 2014, which are available at www.sedar.com). 2. See Nighthawk press releases dated October 27 and December 3, 2014, which are available at www.sedar.com.

About Nighthawk

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of a district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Within this largely underexplored Archean gold camp, the Company has identified a number of high-priority targets all centered around a growing multi-million-ounce deposit. These targets lie within large regional deformation zones that are pregnant with gold mineralization and are known to host significant deposits which warrant additional exploration and follow-up. The main goals and objectives over the next 12-24 months will be to carry out aggressive exploration to support resource expansion opportunities as well as to foster new, near-surface discoveries that support the global resource base.

The Company has an experienced and dedicated team with a track record of successfully advancing projects and is well funded and supported to advance its goals and objectives.

Qualified Person

Richard Roy P.Geo., V.P. Exploration of Nighthawk, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release. Mr. Roy verified the data contained here in by reviewing available historical reports, logs, assay results and maps.



