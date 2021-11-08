Nighthawk Applauds Completion of Tlicho Highway Project

Keyvan Salehi, President & CEO commented, "This is a very exciting step forward for this region and one that remained on schedule and on budget even with implications due to the current pandemic. It is great to see this type of partnership and collaborative efforts put forth from the three levels of government who came together to complete this much needed infrastructure development project.

The community of Whati now have year-round access to Yellowknife and the ice roads that continue to the other two communities (and through our project) will likely have improved window-of-access. There are also other mineral projects in the area, that are now significantly closer to having year-round access where their project would have previously been considered remote. We remain encouraged and supportive of the commitment to connect these remote communities, and to build infrastructure that will also foster additional resource development opportunities within the region."

Technical Information

Nighthawk has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in security-sealed bags for analyses at ALS Global Assay Laboratory in Vancouver, BC ("ALS Global"). ALS Global is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Pulp and metallics assaying for gold was conducted on the entire pulverized sample.

As part of its QA/QC program, Nighthawk inserts external gold standards (low to high-grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks, and pulp duplicates inserted by ALS Global.

About Nighthawk

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of a district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Within this largely under explored Archean gold camp, the Company has identified a number of high-priority targets all centred around a growing deposit. These targets lie within large regional deformation zones that contain gold mineralization which warrant additional exploration and follow-up. The main objectives over the next 6-12 months will be to carry out exploration to foster resource expansion opportunities as well as testing new, near-surface discoveries that support the growth of the global mineral resource base.

The Company has an experienced and dedicated team with a track record of successfully advancing projects and is well funded and supported to advance its near-term goals and objectives.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange has neither reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to, the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals and objectives, and any future infrastructure development initiatives, as well as timeline and budget. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nighthawk to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, environmental risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Nighthawk's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020, available on www.sedar.com. Although Nighthawk has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nighthawk does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For further information: NIGHTHAWK GOLD CORP., Tel: 1-647-794-4313; Email: [email protected], Website: www.nighthawkgold.com

