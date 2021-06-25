Nighthawk Announces Results From Annual & Special Meeting Of Shareholders

TSX: NHK 15/21

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX: NHK) (OTCQX: MIMZF) announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2021, were duly approved. The results for each of the matters at the meeting are set out below:

1. Election of Directors

The following individuals were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders:

Name of Nominee Votes cast FOR Votes WITHHELD Keyvan Salehi 22,856,059 99.76% 54,778 0.24% Ernie Eves 22,079,746 96.37% 831,091 3.63% Brian Howlett 22,859,746 99.78% 51,091 0.22% Morris Prychidny 22,862,889 99.79% 47,948 0.21% Eric Tremblay 22,841,549 99.70% 69,288 0.30% Daniel Noone 22,856,581 99.76% 54,256 0.24%

2. Reappointment of Auditors

The auditors for the Company, MNP LLP were re-appointed for the ensuing year.

3. Approval of Stock Option Plan and Share Units Plan

The ordinary resolution to approve all unallocated stock options under the Company's option plan and share units under the Company's share unit plan have been passed by a majority of shareholders.

4. Approval of By-Law No. 3

The ordinary resolution to repeal the prior by-laws of the Company and adopt new By-Law No.3 was passed by a majority of shareholders.

5. Approval of Name Change

The special resolution authorizing and approving the amendment to the Company's articles to effect the change of the Company's name from "Nighthawk Gold Corp" to such name as determined by the board of directors of the Company, was approved by 66 2/3 of shareholders.

For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Nighthawk

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of a district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Within this largely underexplored Archean gold camp, the Company has identified a number of high-priority targets all centered around a growing deposit. These targets lie within large regional deformation zones that contain gold mineralization which warrant additional exploration and follow-up. The main goals and objectives over the next 12-24 months will be to carry out exploration to support mineral resource expansion opportunities as well as to foster new, near-surface discoveries that support the global mineral resource base.

The Company has an experienced and dedicated team with a track record of successfully advancing projects and is well funded and supported to advance its near-term goals and objectives.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the Company's exploration initiatives. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nighthawk to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, environmental risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Nighthawk's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020, available on www.sedar.com. Although Nighthawk has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nighthawk does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

