Nielsen strengthens market leading position in TV attribution and ad intelligence with acquisition of TVTY

Nielsen's Chief Growth Officer and President, International, Sean Cohan said, "We're excited to welcome TVTY into the Nielsen family. The acquisition of TVTY aligns to Nielsen's strategy to deliver cross-media outcomes as a complement to audience measurement. TVTY bolsters Nielsen's ability to size an audience with analytics. Nielsen offers marketers full-funnel search, interest and sales metrics, enabling them to operate with speed and granularity. We offer valuable data insights to plan, optimize and assess the performance of spend across channels and markets. Together we will be powering a better media future for marketers."

Eliott Reilhac, CEO of TVTY, added, "We believe that TV advertising will be increasingly bought and optimized based on business outcomes. We are grateful for the passionate team, partners, and clients that have allowed us to build the platform needed for this new reality. Today, we are humbled to join the Nielsen family, and we know there is no better place to achieve our vision on a global scale."

TVTY is a tech company with a presence in New York, London, Madrid, Paris & Lyon and operates in more than 20 countries worldwide. TVTY offers its premium advertising solutions to top-tier brands.

