Nielsen Inaugurates CBD Retail Market Measurement in the U.S. with Powerhouse CBD Brand Charlotte's Web

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Nielsen (NYSE: NSLN) and Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CWEB, OTCQX: CWBHF), jointly announced an analytic relationship between the world's leading CBD brand with the world's leading market intelligence company. Together, Nielsen and Charlotte's Web will help guide the U.S. retail market for consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies through the evolution of the CBD space. Mirroring the changing tide happening across the U.S. retail and CPG industry, this new relationship marks an open and symbiotic relationship that is forming between the emerging CBD industry and the U.S. retail and manufacturing community.

Charlotte's Web is an industry pioneer and the market leader of hemp-CBD extract products. Leveraging its deep product knowledge and category vision, this new relationship will provide unprecedented visibility into market-leading trends, highlighting segments, brands and products that are resonating with consumers in the CBD market. This alliance will also provide insight into consumer attitudes, product preferences, use occasions and future intent tied to consumer interaction points within CPG categories which will help establish Charlotte's Web as thought leaders and category captains of the hemp CBD category. Collectively, this powerful suite of information will enable U.S. CPG manufacturers and retailers to more easily measure and predict the impact of hemp CBD on the CPG industry and strategize accordingly.

The announcement with Charlotte's Web comes as Nielsen steadily develops a full suite of cannabis measurement capabilities, inclusive of strategic alliances such as the one with Headset, the leading data and analytics service provider measuring and analyzing the legal Cannabis dispensary channel.

"We are thrilled to be entering a long-term partnership with Charlotte's Web, a clear pioneer in the CBD industry," said Susan Dunn, President, U.S. Sales at Nielsen. "Our mission is to work with the outstanding team at Charlotte's Web to support and accelerate their growth by applying our breadth of data, insights, tools, and analytic assets."

"This is a game changer for hemp CBD retail analytics,' said Deanie Elsner, CEO of Charlotte's Web. "As the market leader in CBD, we have an obligation to advance objective data, purchase dynamics and insights that can be levered by our retailers in the Food, Drug and Mass channels. Nielsen is a trusted industry leader who was an obvious choice as our analytics partner. They provide unbeatable data and insights which will set the stage for one source of truth for the CBD Category."

ABOUT CHARLOTTE'S WEB HOLDINGS, INC.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CWEB, OTCQX: CWBHF) is the CBD. Founded by the Stanley Brothers, the Company's premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are responsibly manufactured into hemp-derived CBD extracts naturally containing a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, including CBD, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, as well as CBD pet products. Charlotte's Web hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com. The rate the Company pays for agricultural products reflects a fair and sustainable rate driving higher quality yield, encouraging good farming practices, and supporting U.S. farming communities.

Charlotte's Web is a socially conscious company and is committed to using business as a force for good and a catalyst for innovation. The Company weighs sound business decisions with consideration for how its efforts affect its employees, customers, the environment, and the communities where its employees live and where it does business, while maximizing profits and strengthening its brands. The Company's management believes that socially oriented actions have a positive impact on the Company, its employees and its shareholders. Charlotte's Web donates a portion of its pre-tax earnings to charitable organizations.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

SOURCE Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

For further information: Nielsen: Genevieve Aronson, VP, Communications, (646) 654-5742, genevieve.Aronson@nielsen.com; Charlotte's Web: Cory Pala, Director of Investor Relations, (416) 594-3849, cory.Pala@CharlottesWeb.com; Media Contact: Adam Schiff, CultureSpeed Communications, (917) 701-7800, adam@CultureSpeed.com

Related Links

https://www.charlottesweb.com/

