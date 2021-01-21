Nickel Rock Resources Targets Lithium Clay Deposits at Silver Peak, Clayton Valley, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Nickel Rock Resources Inc. ("the Company") (TSXV: NICL) (OTCQB: NIKLF) is pleased to report that prior to implementing a reconnaissance drilling campaign on its 100% owned Clayton Valley Project adjoining a western portion of neighbouring lithium producer Albemarle's evaporation ponds a staking program is now in progress. This new staking program is expanding our current land position and targeting known sedimentary horizons with potential for lithium bearing clay horizons.

Momentum for this new program stems from Albemarle's recent announcement that it will commence exploration of clay and evaluate technology that could accelerate the viability of lithium production from clay resources in the region. As reported by Albemarle in the Globe & Mail on January 11, 2021 "As a leader in the lithium industry, our priority is to optimize our world-class resources and production. This includes Silver Peak, a site uniquely positioned as the only lithium-producing resource in the United States," said Eric Norris, Albemarle President, Lithium. "This investment in domestic capacity shows that we are committed to looking at the many ways in which Silver Peak can provide domestic support for the growing EV market."

Robert Setter, President & CEO comments" It is apparent that lithium extraction in Clayton Valley from both lithium brine and lithium clays is fast becoming a reality and Nickel Rock needs to be part of that reality. In the months ahead we will complete our first reconnaissance drilling campaign to evaluate the potential for lithium bearing brines as well as lithium bearing clays. We are excited to begin this journey on the property."

Qualified person

Alan Morris is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information contained within this news release.

About Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

Nickel Rock Resources is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a highly focused effort on exploration for high-value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market. The company recently announced several acquisitions resulting in a significant property package prospective for awaruite, a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy important in the manufacture of environmentally efficient batteries for the electric vehicle markets globally.

Lithium Project

The 100% owned Clayton Valley Project is an early-stage lithium brine prospect in Esmeralda county, Nevada. A total of 77 placer claims covering about 640 hectares (1,500 acres) were staked over the western side of the Clayton Valley playa. The property position covers an inferred graben bounded by the Silver Peak range front on the west and Goat Island on the east. The exploration concept is the graben is a subbasin of the larger Clayton Valley basin and may represent a secondary trap for lithium brines within the greater system.

Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of five claim blocks in four groups with a total area of 6,125.32 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C., in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite.

The Mitchell Range Group area claim consist of two contiguous claim blocks covering 3,134.70 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt and chromium. Nickel-cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. The company is planning detailed exploration for the upcoming exploration season. The acquisition of the Hard Nickel group and the Nickel 100 claims are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Lithium projects

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Robert Setter"

Robert Setter, President & CEO

Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

1220 – 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1H2

604- 428-5690

www.nickelrockresources.com

[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Nickel Rock Resources Inc.