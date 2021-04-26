Nickel Rock Awards Contract for 2021 Exploration and Drilling Program on the Nickel Project Next to the Decar Project of FPX Nickel Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Nickel Rock Resources Inc. ("the Company") (TSX-V: NICL), (OTCQB: NICKLF) is pleased to announce that an exploration program with a budget proposal totaling $600,000 has been awarded to Hardline Exploration (https://www.hardlineexploration.com/). Hardline, headquartered in Smithers, BC, was founded in 2014, and is a local consulting firm for the Golden Triangle and western Canada. Hardline work directly with local contractors and First Nations to ensure their projects receives the most efficient & dedicated exploration services available. They specialize in executing programs on complex exploration projects to generate new discoveries and have a proven track record of successful projects incorporating highly skilled geologists and team members with vast experience across Canada on a variety of deposit types. Please refer to the Technical Report for The Nickel Project, dated January 21, 2021, prepared by Jacques Houle, P. Eng. and Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo. (filed on SEDAR and on our website at:

https://3xk9ce3437wd1rjqcn12zzpm-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Technical-Report-for-the-Nickel-Project-final-signed.pdf

About the Project

The Nickel Project ("project") consists of four non-contiguous mineral claims groups held by Nickel Rock Resources Inc. ("company') through three separate agreements. The exploration stage project is in the Takla Lake area of central British Columbia , partially adjacent to FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Nickel Project.

, partially adjacent to FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Nickel Project. The Decar Nickel Project is an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit within the Permian to Triassic age Cache Creek Complex.

All the claim groups of the project are partially underlain by variably serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit. Metallic mineralization discovered to date on the project includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium, and some of the nickel mineralization occurs as the nickel-iron alloy awaruite, and as sulphide minerals including heazlewoodite, bravoite and siegenite.

The principal target on the project is nickel occurring as awaruite, but at the exploration stage all other styles of mineralization should be considered.

Systematic, ground-based exploration work began within the area of the claims now covered by the Nickel Project under the direction of Ms. Ursula Mowat , P.Geo. in 1987, continuing intermittently until 2012. This work established the presence of elevated nickel, cobalt and chromium values in rocks, soils, and stream sediments.

, P.Geo. in 1987, continuing intermittently until 2012. This work established the presence of elevated nickel, cobalt and chromium values in rocks, soils, and stream sediments. The area of the claim groups of the project were included in Geoscience BC's QUEST and QUEST-West projects, including multiparameter regional geophysical surveys, and regional stream sediment reanalyzes and data compilations between 2008 and 2009.

R. Britten's technical paper "Regional Metallogeny and Genesis of a New Deposit Type – Disseminated Awaruite (Ni3Fe) Mineralization Hosted in the Cache Creek Terrane published in 2017 in Economic Geology should be utilized as an interim mineral deposit model or profile for the Nickel Project.

The Nickel Project is worthy of phased, systematic exploration programs designed and implemented to delineate areas with known or high probability metallic nickel mineralization, and to discover new areas of similar mineralization.

2021 Work Program

The proposed work program consists of trenching, surface exploration diamond drilling, camp construction, and exploration activities to support drilling and trenching such as soil sampling, rock sampling, prospecting, and geological mapping. The company proposes a 12-man camp to be built in a cirque on the north slope of the un-named mountain west of and adjacent to Mount Sydney Williams and will be built next to a sub-alpine lake at the headwaters of Van Decar Creek. The location of camp was selected based on past exploration camps at this location and is suitable for exploration support. Camp will be used to accommodate field personnel and will be accessed with helicopter.

Clayton Valley Project, Silver Peak, Nevada

The Company is exploring for lithium clays and brines within its project area of 118 claims covering over 930 hectares (2,300 acres). The property stretches in a northwest direction from the evaporation ponds of Albemarle Corporation NYSE: ALB. It has been widely reported that Albemarle is planning to double its lithium production by 2025 by committing between US$30 million and US$50 million in additional investment on the property. In 2021, Albemarle plans to commence exploration of clay and evaluate technology that could accelerate the viability of lithium production from clay resources in the region.

Qualified Person

Jacques Houle, P.Eng., a qualified person as defined by NI 43 - 101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this release. Readers are cautioned that the information in this press release regarding the property of FPX Nickel Corp is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property of interest.

About Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market. (http://www.nickelrockresources.com/)

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Robert Setter"

Robert Setter, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

604- 428-5690

www.nickelrockresources.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Nickel Rock Resources Inc.