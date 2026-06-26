Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting

OAKVILLE, ON, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSXV: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on June 25, 2026.

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

setting the size of the Board of Directors at five;

electing each management-nominated director;

approving the Company's amended Share-Based Compensation plan and all unallocated entitlements;

approving certain stock options and deferred share units issued to insiders in excess of the insider participation limits set out in the Company's amended Share-Based Compensation plan; and

appointing McGovern Hurley LLP as Nickel Creek's auditor.

The five directors of Nickel Creek elected at the AGM are: Mark Fields, Stuart Harshaw, Wayne Kirk, Myron G. Manternach and David Peat. Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Percent For Percent Withheld Mark Fields 4,183,882 41,209 99.02 % 0.98 % Stuart Harshaw 4,183,887 41,204 99.02 % 0.98 % Wayne Kirk 4,181,039 44,052 98.96 % 1.04 % Myron G. Manternach 4,125,648 99,443 97.65 % 2.35 % David Peat 4,183,734 41,357 99.02 % 0.98 %

About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSXV: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project in one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world, with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Nickel Creek Platinum Contact: Stuart Harshaw, President & Chief Executive Officer 1-416-304-9318, [email protected]