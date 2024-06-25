Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting

OAKVILLE, ON, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on June 25, 2024.

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

setting the size of the Board of Directors at six;

electing each management-nominated director;

an ordinary resolution to approve a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of up to 200 pre-consolidation common shares for each one post-consolidation common share; and

appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Nickel Creek's auditor

The six directors of Nickel Creek elected at the AGM are: Michele S. Darling, Mark Fields, Stuart Harshaw, Wayne Kirk, Myron G. Manternach and David Peat. Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Percent For Percent Withheld Michele S. Darling 242,743,476 2,259,189 99.08 % 0.92 % Mark Fields 242,862,332 2,140,333 99.13 % 0.87 % Stuart Harshaw 242,853,995 2,148,670 99.12 % 0.88 % Wayne Kirk 242,373,140 2,629,525 98.93 % 1.07 % Myron G. Manternach 238,860,706 6,141,959 97.49 % 2.51 % David Peat 242,110,132 2,892,533 98.82 % 1.18 %

Mr. Michel (Mike) Sylvestre had been a member of the Board of Directors of Nickel Creek (the "Board") since 2012 and did not stand for re-election at this year's AGM.

Myron Manternach, Chairman of Nickel Creek commented: "On behalf of the company and shareholders, I would like to thank Mike for all of his invaluable contributions to Nickel Creek over the past 12 years. He has been an important member of the Board, providing the Company with the benefit of his vast experience of technical and operational experience in the mining industry. We wish him well."

About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada, one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

