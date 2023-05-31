Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on May 31, 2023.

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

setting the size of the Board of Directors at seven;

electing each management-nominated director; and

appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Nickel Creek's auditor

The seven directors of Nickel Creek elected at the AGM are: Michele S. Darling, Mark Fields, Stuart Harshaw, Wayne Kirk, Myron G. Manternach, David Peat and Michel (Mike) Sylvestre. Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Percent For Percent Withheld Michele S. Darling 217,525,825 1,794,599 99.18 % 0.82 % Mark Fields 217,504,684 1,815,740 99.17 % 0.83 % Stuart Harshaw 217,324,250 1,996,174 99.09 % 0.91 % Wayne Kirk 193,819,051 25,501,373 88.37 % 11.63 % Myron G. Manternach 214,837,710 4,482,714 97.96 % 2.04 % David Peat 217,440,755 1,879,669 99.14 % 0.86 % Michel (Mike) Sylvestre 214,513,275 4,807,149 97.81 % 2.19 %



About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada, one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

