Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2019 Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on August 28, 2019.

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

setting the size of the Board of Directors at six;

electing each management-nominated director;

appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Nickel Creek's auditor;

approving share-based compensation plan matters; and

approving share issuance pursuant to private placement

The six directors of Nickel Creek elected at the AGM are: Michele S. Darling, Mark Fields, Diane R. Garrett, Wayne Kirk, Myron G. Manternach and Michel (Mike) Sylvestre. Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Percent For Percent Withheld Michele S. Darling 101,194,177 1,763,862 98.29% 1.71% Mark Fields 101,472,106 1,485,933 98.56% 1.44% Diane R. Garrett 100,998,675 1,959,364 98.10% 1.90% Wayne Kirk 101,472,301 1,485,738 98.56% 1.44% Myron G. Manternach 98,531,223 4,426,816 95.70% 4.30% Michel (Mike) Sylvestre 98,821,483 4,136,556 95.98% 4.02%

About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project in one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world, with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals. The Nickel Shäw project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska. The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

