Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Departure of President And CEO and Provides Field Program Update

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") announces that effective September 7, 2020, the board of directors ("Board") has accepted the resignation of Diane R. Garrett as President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as a director of Nickel Creek. Ms. Garrett will become a consultant to the management team and Board and will be providing a smooth transition of duties. Ms. Garrett has decided to pursue another opportunity within the precious metals sector.

The Board plans to conduct an executive search to identify a permanent successor. In the interim, Mr. Myron Manternach, Nickel Creek's Chairman of the Board, has been appointed as the Interim President of the Company.

Ms. Garrett commented: "I have thoroughly enjoyed the past four years at Nickel Creek serving the shareholders and working with the team and the Board. Nickel Creek has a very unique and significant mineral endowment at the 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project which is expected to benefit from the current sustained strength in prices of nickel, platinum and palladium. I remain a large shareholder of the Company and look forward to its continued progress."

Mr. Manternach commented: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Ms. Garrett for her service and valuable contributions during the past four years. The Board greatly enjoyed working with her and appreciated her strong leadership. We wish her well in her next endeavour and look forward to her future support as a shareholder and a consultant to the Company."

FIELD PROGRAM UPDATE

Nickel Creek completed its 2020 exploration drilling program and is nearing completion of the project's ground-based, large loop, transient Electro-Magnetic ("EM") geophysics program.

The Company also has completed its drill program at its Quill target area within the Nickel Shäw Project complex. The drilling was conducted on the EM geophysics Targets A and Target B at Quill. For additional details, please refer to the news release dated July 21, 2020. The core is being prepared for shipment for assay analysis. The Company anticipates receipt of all assay results during the fourth quarter of 2020.

As part of the 2020 field program, the Company engaged SJ Geophysics to conduct a ground-based EM geophysics program both east and west along strike of the main Wellgreen deposit and Quill target area, including the Arch and Burwash targets. The Company expects to have all data received and analysed by the end of the 2020 calendar year.

About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project in one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world, with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals. The Nickel Shäw project has exceptional access to infrastructure and is located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer. The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by James Berry, Nickel Creek's Chief Geologist and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's 2019 and 2020 exploration, drilling, geophysics and sampling programs (and the results and potential results thereof), and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

For further information: Diane R. Garrett, President & Chief Executive Officer, 1-416-304-9318, [email protected]; Myron Manternach, Chairman of the Board, 1-917-561-1560, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nickelcreekplatinum.com

