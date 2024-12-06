NICKEL CREEK ANNOUNCES TSX-V LISTING AND VOLUNTARY DELISTING FROM TSX AND DEPARTURE OF A DIRECTOR

OAKVILLE, ON, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") announces that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). In connection with the TSXV listing, the Company will voluntarily delist its common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

The Company's management and Board of Directors have determined that this transition is in the best interests of Nickel Creek. In arriving at this determination, the Company considered, among other things, the costs associated with a TSX listing versus a TSXV listing, its ability to continue to meet the continued listing requirements of the TSX in the future, its current market capitalization, the rules related to private placements and other forms of financing available to TSXV-listed issuers and the general suitability of a TSX listing versus a TSXV listing for an issuer with the Company's current profile and focus on the exploration of a mineral property.

"This shift to the TSXV allows Nickel Creek to focus on the excellent exploration potential on the large land package at the Nickel Shäw Project with both a nickel and copper focus" said CEO Stuart Harshaw.

The Company expects to delist its common shares from the TSX on or about December 20, 2024 and list its common shares on the TSXV on or about December 23, 2024. The Company will remain a "reporting issuer" under applicable Canadian securities laws through the listing transition process. The Company will retain the trading symbol "NCP" once listed on the TSXV and its shares will continue to be quoted on the OTCQB under the symbol "NCPCF". Shareholder approval is not required under the policies of the TSX to proceed with the transition as the TSXV is an acceptable alternative market. No action is required by shareholders in connection with the transition of the Company's listing to the TSXV.

The Company also announces that, effective December 4, 2024, Ms. Michele Darling resigned as a member of the Board of Directors (the "Board"). Ms. Darling joined the Board in 2015 and was instrumental in assisting the Company navigate various issues since when she first joined the Board.

Myron Manternach, Chairman of Nickel Creek commented: "On behalf of the company and shareholders, I want to thank Michele for all of her valuable contributions to Nickel Creek over the past 9 years. She has been an important member of the Board, providing the Company and me with the benefit of her vast experience. We wish her well."

About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project in one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world, with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements with respect to listing of the Company's common shares on the TSXV and delisting of the Company's common shares from the TSX, general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Nickel Creek Platinum Contact: Stuart Harshaw, President & Chief Executive Officer, 1-416-304-9318, [email protected]