NiCAN to Exhibit at PDAC 2026 Highlighting New Gold Discovery And the Newly Intersected Nickel Sulphides at Pipy South in Thompson Manitoba

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - NiCAN Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) (OTCQB: NILTF) (FRA: W8Y) is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting and presenting at the annual 2026 Prospectors and Developers Convention ("PDAC"). PDAC is one of the world's premier mineral exploration & mining events and is hosted in Toronto at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Visit our PDAC booth #2217A in the Investors Exchange, level 800, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building on Sunday, March 1 and Monday, March 2. Learn more about NiCAN, the new near surface gold discovery and nickel bearing massive sulphides on the Pipy South Property in Thompson Manitoba and the high-grade copper and nickel at surface at the Wine Project in the Snow Lake area.

NiCAN will have core displayed at our booth including representative core samples from the new gold zone at the Pipy Project and high-grade nickel-copper core from Hole WINE-22-05 grading 3.67% NiEq over 3.9 meters from an interval grading 2.61% NiEq over 27.3 meters.

Brad Humphrey, President, and CEO of NiCAN, stated, "We are pleased to showcase our recent successes at the Pipy Project and to display core samples from the new gold discovery. We will also be highlighting the recently intersected nickel bearing massive sulphides as well as drill core from our Wine Project. With active surveys and drilling underway and multiple highly prospective gold and nickel targets across established mining jurisdictions, NiCAN is well positioned to continue building momentum in 2026. We look forward to engaging with shareholders and new investors as we advance our projects."

Recent Results

Pipy South Property

New near surface gold discovery in Thompson Manitoba intersecting 27.6m of 1.25 g/t Au and 12.5 g/t Ag in hole PIPY25-04 - See press release dated February 9, 2026

in Thompson Manitoba intersecting See press release dated February 9, 2026 New nickel bearing massive sulphides at the Pipy South Project in Thompson Manitoba – See press release dated February 18, 2026

Wine Project

High-grade copper and nickel at surface in Snow Lake area

at surface in Snow Lake area 2024 drilling returned 45.45m of 1.32% Ni, 1.20% Cu, (1.55% NiEq), 0.06% Co, 0.59g/t PGMs

2023 drilling returned 31.5m of 1.93% Ni, 1.90% Cu (2.32% NiEq), 0.07% Co, 0.6g/t PGMs, and 23.5m of 1.59% Ni, 1.76% Cu (1.98% NiEq), 0.07% Co, 0.51g/t PGMs

Qualified Person

Mr. Stanley Clemmer, P.Geo, an independent consultant to NiCAN, who is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbols "NICN" on the TSX-V, "NILTF" on the OTCQB and "W8Y" on the FRA. The Company is actively exploring two projects, the highly prospective the gold and nickel Pipy Project and the high grade nickel-copper Wine Project, both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba, Canada.

www.nicanltd.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCAN Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the size and timing of the drill program, results of the drill program, interpretations of the various surveys, NiCAN's ability to identify mineralization similar to that found in prior drill holes, the benefits and the potential of the properties of the Company; future commodity prices (including in relation to NiEq calculations); drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nican Ltd.

Contact Information: Brad Humphrey, President and CEO, 416.565.4007, [email protected]; Sandy Noyes, Investor Relations & Communications, [email protected]