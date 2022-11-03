NiCAN to Attend Swiss Mining Institute Forum and Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - NiCAN Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) continues to expand its shareholder awareness initiatives. After completing a number of positive virtual meetings at the 121 Global Online Tech Metals conference, NiCAN will continue to introduce the Company, and its highly prospective Nickel projects in Manitoba Canada, throughout the fourth quarter.

Brad Humphrey, President and CEO, will be participating in the one-on-one meetings hosted by the Swiss Mining Institute Forum on November 8, 9 and 10. NiCAN will also be exhibiting at the Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention ("CCMEC") at the Victoria Inn in Winnipeg, Manitoba on November 14 and 15.

NiCAN has engaged the services of Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. Generation will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month. The agreement between the Company and Generation is for an initial term of six (6) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) month periods (collectively, the "Term") unless the Company provides written notice of termination to Generation at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term or Generation provides a written notice of termination to the Company. Commencing on the first anniversary of the agreement, the fee payable to Generation will automatically increase annually by 3.0%. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. Generation does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, Generation and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

Generation is an arm's length party to the Company. Generation's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. Generation will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

Generation is based in Toronto, Ontario, and is an independently held and registered broker and member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the TSX-V, the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the NEO Exchange, and is a Participating Organization, as such term is defined in the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects, both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba, Canada.

For further information: Brad Humphrey, President and CEO, 416.565.4007, [email protected]; Sandy Noyes, Investor Relations & Communications, [email protected]