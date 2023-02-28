NiCAN Invites Investors to Visit Booth #2217A at the PDAC on March 5-6 - High Grade Nickel-Copper Drill Core from Wine Property on Display

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - NiCAN Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) invites all shareholders and investors to visit our booth, #2217A, at the Prospectors and Developers Convention ("PDAC") in Toronto on March 5-6. The PDAC is one of the world's premier mineral exploration & mining events and is held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

NiCAN will have high grade nickel-copper drill core from Hole Wine-22-05 grading 3.67% NiEq over 3.9 meters from an interval grading 2.61% NiEq over 27.3 meters on display at our booth.

Brad Humphrey, President, and CEO of NiCAN, stated, "We are excited to show some of the more spectacular core from our Wine Project. This is an exciting time for NiCAN as we are currently drilling, have a solid balance sheet and several highly prospective nickel targets to explore in established mining jurisdictions."

Qualified Person

Mr. Bill Nielsen, P.Geo, a consultant to NiCAN, who is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects, both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba, Canada.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCAN Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the size and timing of the drill program, results of the drill program, future exploration drill programs, interpretations of the various surveys, NiCAN's ability to identify mineralization similar to that found in prior drill holes, the benefits and the potential of the properties of the Company and neighboring properties; future commodity prices (including in relation to NiEq calculations); drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

