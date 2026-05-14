VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - NGEx Minerals Ltd. ("NGEx", "NGEx Minerals" or the "Company") (TSX: NGEX) (OTCQX: NGXXF) is pleased to announce the release of its 2025 Sustainability Summary which outlines the Company's continued commitment to responsible exploration, transparency, sound governance, and respect for the people, communities, and environment where NGEx operates as it advances the Lunahuasi and Los Helados copper-gold-silver projects in Argentina and Chile, respectively. PDF Version

View PDF NGEx Releases 2025 Sustainability Summary (CNW Group/NGEx Minerals Ltd.)

Wojtek Wodzicki, President and CEO, commented, "2025 was another milestone year for NGEx. From an exploration standpoint the Phase 3 drill program at Lunahuasi was successfully completed, delivering strong results and confirming two new discoveries, while we also made large strides in our ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into our business practices, reaffirming our commitment to responsible resource development. At NGEx, we recognize that our role and impact extend beyond exploration. As exploration activities have advanced, we have maintained a strong focus on health and safety, and in doing so successfully achieved an over 50% reduction in minor accidents compared to the previous season. Our commitment to local development also continued to translate into measurable progress. 73% of our workforce was from the provinces of San Juan and La Rioja, and over 95% was from Argentina. Our accomplishments this year extend further than this, and I highly recommend reading the 2025 Sustainability Summary for more information. We could not be prouder of our accomplishments this year and have identified areas for continuous improvement in 2026 and beyond."

Highlights from NGEx's 2025 Sustainability Summary:

Zero fatalities across all operations.

Achieved a >50% reduction in minor accidents compared to the prior exploration season.

Zero significant environmental spills.

35% of non-hazardous waste recycled.

Implemented water recycling systems for drilling operations.

Improved water efficiency, reducing water intensity per metre drilled by over 25% compared to the prior year.

Established a Safety & Sustainability Committee to enhance Board-level oversight of environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities.

Developed a two-year Sustainability Strategy Action Plan aligned with corporate priorities.

First-time reporting with reference to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

Developed a Community Investment Framework to guide long-term local programs within our area of influence.

73% local hiring in the provinces of San Juan and La Rioja, with over 95% from Argentina.

Received approval of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for Lunahuasi's proposed exploration adit.

Advanced preparation of an application under Argentina's Régimen de Incentivo para Grandes Inversiones (RIGI), with submission completed in April 2026.

Completed the spin-out of the LunR Royalties, creating additional value for shareholders.

Raised $175 million through an upsized private placement with participation from international institutional investors.

NGEx's 2025 Sustainability Summary is guided by its Sustainability Framework, which is aligned with the principles of the UNGC. As a participant of the UNGC, the 2025 Sustainability Summary is part of our Communication on Progress commitment.

NGEx's Sustainability Summary is available for download on the Company's website.

About NGEx Minerals

NGEx Minerals is a copper and gold exploration company based in Canada, focused on exploration of the Lunahuasi copper-gold-silver project in San Juan Province, Argentina, and the nearby Los Helados copper-gold project located approximately nine kilometres to the northeast in Chile's Region III. Both projects are located within the Vicuña District, which includes the Caserones mine, and the Josemaria and Filo del Sol deposits.

NGEx owns 100% of Lunahuasi and is the majority partner and operator for the Los Helados project, subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement with Lundin Mining Corporation, which holds an approximate 31% interest in Los Helados.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "NGEX" and also trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "NGXXF". NGEx is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Additional information relating to NGEx may be obtained or viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Additional Information

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The information contained in this news release was accurate at the time of dissemination but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s). The Company is under no obligation, nor does it intend to update or revise the forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: NGEx's continued advancement and exploration of the Lunahuasi and Los Helados projects; the receipt, timing and requirements of permits, approvals and regulatory processes, including in connection with the Lunahuasi exploration adit and the Company's application under Argentina's Régimen de Incentivo para Grandes Inversiones ("RIGI") program; the Company's ongoing sustainability, environmental, health and safety, governance and community engagement initiatives; responsible water management, including water recycling, water management planning and efficiency measures; waste reduction and recycling initiatives; local hiring, community investment and ongoing engagement with local communities; the value expected to be realized through NGEx's shareholdings in LunR; the Company's ability to locate and retain personnel with specialized skills and knowledge; and the development and implementation of the Company's sustainability-related strategies, goals, priorities and initiatives.

Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "projects", "assumes", "strategy", "objectives", "potential", "possible", "anticipates", "believes", or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should" or "might" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions include, without limitation: the Company's ability to access financing, equipment and sufficient labour; assumed and future prices of copper, gold, silver and other metals; anticipated costs and expenditures; the Company's ability to achieve its goals and advance its projects; the timely receipt of required permits, approvals and regulatory authorizations; the availability of the RIGI program and timely access thereto; that political, regulatory and social conditions in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates will support the development and operation of mining projects; that community relationships will continue to support the Company's activities; and that LunR will create value for its shareholders, including NGEx.

Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation: volatility in the prices of copper, gold and silver; fluctuations in interest rates, inflation and currency exchange rates; government regulation limiting the free flow of currencies; the availability of the RIGI program generally and timely access thereto for NGEx; failure of exploration efforts to establish Mineral Resources or to further expand and delineate the Company's projects; unexpected changes in business, economic, regulatory, fiscal or political conditions in Argentina, Chile or elsewhere; the inability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all; the inability to obtain or maintain required regulatory approvals, permits and licenses; risks associated with high-altitude operations in the Andes, including severe weather and excessive snowfall; pandemics, infectious diseases or other health crises; war, geopolitical instability or other conflicts affecting operating jurisdictions directly or indirectly, including through supply chain disruptions and market volatility; title risks relating to mining concessions and surface rights; environmental and socio-political risks, including climate change, carbon pricing, environmental compliance and liability; opposition to mining, including by local communities and non-governmental organizations; challenges in recruiting and retaining qualified personnel; availability of contractors, materials, equipment, power and water; infrastructure risks; litigation risk; tax and regulatory risks in Chile and Argentina; cybersecurity risks; fraud; compliance with anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws; limitations of internal controls and disclosure controls; the influence of large shareholders; conflicts of interest; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, each of which is available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding the Company's current expectations and plans relating to the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE NGEx Minerals Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Finlay Heppenstall, VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1 (604) 806-3089, [email protected]