NG ENERGY RECOGNIZED IN THE 2022 TSX VENTURE 50®

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. (the "Company" or" NGE") (TSXV: GASX) (OTC: GASXF) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized in the 2022 TSX Venture 50® as one of the energy sector's top performing company.

TSX Venture 50® is an annual ranking of the top performers of the past year on TSX Venture Exchange, the world-leading capital formation platform for early-stage growth Companies. Each year, 10 companies are selected from five key sectors, based on their performance across three equally weighted criteria – market cap growth, share price appreciation, and trading and liquidity.

NG Energy is featured in a TSX Venture 50® video here:

https://share.vidyard.com/watch/ixQRqMXRbcQ4ydKsXhyJL9

About NG Energy International Corp.

NG Energy International Corp. is a publicly traded E&P company on a mission to provide a clean and sustainable solution to Colombia's energy needs. The Company intends on executing this mission by producing and bringing gas to the premium priced Colombian gas market from its concessions, SN-9, a 311,353 acres block which is adjacent to Canacol's Nelson field, as well as Maria Conchita, a 32,518-acre block located in the region of La Guajira. NGE's team has extensive technical expertise and a proven track record of building companies and creating value in South America. For more information, please visit SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.ngenergyintl.com).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

NG Energy International Corp.

Serafino Iacono, CEO

Marianella Bernal Parada, CFO

Tel: +1 (604) 609-6110

SOURCE NG Energy International Corp.