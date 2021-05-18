NG Energy Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report Regarding Management Cease Trade Order and Update on Annual Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) provides an update further to its news release dated May 4, 2021 with respect to the management cease trade order ("MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"). The MCTO was issued in connection with the filing of the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and certifications (the "Annual Filings").

The Company continues to work toward finalizing its Annual Filings and expects to be in a position to file prior to May 31, 2021.

The Company is providing this status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The Company intends to follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines under NP 12-203, by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there has been no material change in the information contained in the default announcement issued on May 4, 2021 and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. However, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer will not be able to trade in the Company's shares until the Annual Filings have been filed.

NG Energy International Corp. is a publicly traded E&P company on a mission to provide a clean and sustainable solution to Colombia's energy needs. The Company intends on executing this mission by producing and bringing gas to the premium priced Colombian gas market from its concessions, SN-9, a 311,353 acres block which is adjacent to Canacol's Nelson field, as well Maria Conchita, a 32,518 acre block located in the region of La Guajira. NGE's team has extensive technical expertise and a proven track record of building companies and creating value in South America. For more information, please visit SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.ngenergyintl.com).

