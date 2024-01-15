NG ENERGY ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions considered at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on January 15, 2024 (the "Meeting") were approved by the Company's shareholders.

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders approved resolutions:

fixing the number of directors comprising the Company's board of directors (the " Board ") for the ensuing year at eight (8);

") for the ensuing year at eight (8); electing Brian Paes-Braga , Brian T. O'Neill , Don Sewell , Federico Restrepo-Solano , Humberto Calderon Berti , Patricia Herrera Paba, Ronald Pantin and Serafino Iacono as directors of the Company, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed;

, , , , , Patricia Herrera Paba, and as directors of the Company, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed; appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuring year and authorizing the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor;

re-approving the Company's incentive stock option plan; and

re-approving the Company's restricted share unit and deferred share unit plan.

A total of 54,834,013 common shares were voted in connection with the election of the directors as follows:

Director Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Brian Paes-Braga 54,825,715 99.98 % 8,298 0.02 % Brian T. O'Neill 53,412,310 97.41 % 1,421,703 2.59 % Don Sewell 54,787,917 99.92 % 46,096 0.08 % Federico Restrepo-Solano 53,427,382 97.43 % 1,406,631 2.57 % Humberto Calderon Berti 54,790,049 99.92 % 43,964 0.08 % Patricia Herrera Paba 54,815,944 99.97 % 18,069 0.03 % Ronald Pantin 54,797,417 99.93 % 36,596 0.07 % Serafino Iacono 54,780,874 99.90 % 53,139 0.10 %

The resolutions voted on at the Meeting are described in more detail in the Company's management information circular, dated December 7, 2023, which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About NG Energy International Corp.

NG Energy International Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations in Colombia. The Company is on a mission to discover, delineate and develop meaningful natural gas fields in developing counties to support energy transition and economic growth. In Colombia, the Company is executing on this mission with a rapidly growing production base that is being delivered to the premium priced Colombian market. NGE's team has extensive technical expertise and a proven track record of building companies and creating value in South America. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.ngenergyintl.com).

