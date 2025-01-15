NG ENERGY ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions considered at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on January 15, 2025 (the "Meeting") were approved by the Company's shareholders.

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders approved resolutions:

fixing the number of directors comprising the Company's board of directors (the " Board ") for the ensuing year at six (6);

") for the ensuing year at six (6); electing Brian Paes-Braga , Brian T. O'Neill , Don Sewell , Humberto Calderon Berti , Patricia Herrera Paba and Ronald Pantin as directors of the Company, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed;

, , , , Patricia Herrera Paba and as directors of the Company, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed; appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuring year and authorizing the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor;

re-approving the Company's incentive stock option plan; and

approving certain amendments to the Company's restricted share unit and deferred share unit compensation plan.

A total of 162,499,544 common shares were voted in connection with the election of the directors as follows:

Director Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Brian Paes-Braga 157,700,368 98.73 % 2,035,902 1.27 % Brian T. O'Neill 145,950,090 91.37 % 13,786,188 8.63 % Don Sewell 154,020,276 96.42 % 5,716,002 3.58 % Humberto Calderon Berti 159,730,206 99.99 % 6,072 0.01 % Patricia Herrera Paba 159,730,206 99.99 % 6,072 0.01 % Ronald Pantin 149,620,094 93.67 % 10,116,184 6.33 %

The resolutions voted on at the Meeting are described in more detail in the Company's management information circular, dated December 5, 2024, which is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About NG Energy International Corp.

NG Energy International Corp. is a growth-orientated natural gas exploration and production company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the discovery, delineation and development of large-scale natural gas fields in the Americas, supporting energy transition and economic growth. NGE's team has extensive technical and capital markets expertise with a proven track record of building companies and creating significant value in South America. In Colombia, the Company is executing on this mission with a rapidly growing production base and an industry-leading growth trajectory, delivering natural gas into the premium-priced Colombian marketplace (~US$8/MMBtu) with projected triple digit production growth over the next 2-3 years towards a production goal of 200 MMcf/d. The Company expects to achieve a production increase of >150% exiting 2024 and has seen a 551% year-over-year increase in 3P reserves, 314% year-over-year increase in 2P reserves and 241% increase in 1P reserves. To date, over US$100 million has been invested in the exploration and development of Sinu-9 and Maria Conchita with significant contributions from insiders who currently own approximately 32% of the Company. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.ngenergyintl.com).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual Information Form dated April 26, 2024, which are available for view on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These risks include but are not limited to, the risks associated with the oil and natural gas industry, such as exploration, production and general operational risks, the volatility of pricing for oil and natural gas, the inability to market natural gas production and changes in natural gas sale prices, changing investor sentiment about the oil and natural gas industry, any delays in production, marketing and transportation of natural gas, drilling costs and availability of equipment, regulatory approval risks and environmental, health and safety risks. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Abbreviations

The abbreviations set forth below have the following meanings:



Natural Gas

MMcf/d million cubic feet per day

MMBtu one million British thermal units



Other

3P reserves Proved + Probable + Possible reserves

2P reserves Proved + Probable reserves

1P reserves Proved reserves

