NG ENERGY ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) announces its intention to proceed with a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") for up to 6,248,563 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares"), representing five percent of the total Shares issued and outstanding. As at July 12, 2022, the Company had 124,971,266 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

All Shares purchased under the NCIB are being purchased on the open market, through the facilities of the TSXV in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. All Shares purchased will be at the prevailing market price at the time of purchase and will be subsequently returned to Treasury and cancelled. The NCIB will be conducted through Haywood Securities Inc. in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. The NCIB is subject to TSXV approval.

Under the NCIB, NGE may acquire up to an aggregate of 6,248,563 Common Shares over the 12 month period, representing approximately 5% of the 124,971,266 issued and outstanding Common Shares as of July 12, 2022. Additionally, under the NCIB, the Company may not acquire more than 2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares in any 30 day period.

The NCIB will commence on or about July 18, 2022 and will expire on or about July 18, 2023. The Company may terminate the NCIB earlier if it feels it is appropriate to do so. Although NGE intends to purchase the Shares under its NCIB, there can be no assurance that any such purchase of the Shares would be in the best interest of the Company's shareholders.

The Company has implemented the NCIB because it believes that, from time to time, the market price of the Common Shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company's business and its future prospects. Accordingly, the Company believes that having the ability to purchase the Common Shares using cash flow will be in the interest of the Company and represents an opportunity to enhance shareholder value. No previous purchases of Common Shares by NGE pursuant to an NCIB have been completed.

NG Energy International Corp. is a publicly traded E&P company on a mission to provide a clean and sustainable solution to Colombia's energy needs. The Company intends on executing this mission by producing and bringing gas to the premium priced Colombian gas market from its concessions, SN-9, a 311,353 acres block which is adjacent to Canacol's Nelson field, as well Maria Conchita, a 32,518-acre block located in the region of La Guajira. NGE's team has extensive technical expertise and a proven track record of building companies and creating value in South America. For more information, please visit SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website ( www.ngenergyintl.com ).

