NG ENERGY ANNOUNCES FILING OF 2022 AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED MATERIALS AS WELL AS ITS Q1 2023 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) announces today that it has filed on SEDAR its annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, the annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its certification of annual filings for the year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Financial Materials"). The Company has also filed on SEDAR its Annual Information Form, dated June 30, 2023, for the year ended December 31, 2022, its interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and related management discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

The Company also announces that, with the filing of the Financial Materials, it has contacted its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission, to have the Cease Trade Order of May 10, 2023 lifted, which Cease Trade Order ceased trading in the securities of the Company.

About NG Energy International Corp.

NG Energy International Corp. is a publicly traded E&P company on a mission to provide a clean and sustainable solution to Colombia's energy needs. The Company intends on executing this mission by producing and bringing gas to the premium priced Colombian gas market from the blocks, SN-9, a 311,353 acres block which is adjacent to Canacol's Nelson field, as well Maria Conchita, a 32,518-acre block located in the region of La Guajira. NGE's team has extensive technical expertise and a proven track record of building companies and creating value in South America. For more information, please visit SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.ngenergyintl.com ).

For further information: NG Energy International Corp., Serafino Iacono, CEO, Jorge Fonseca, CFO, Tel: +1 (604) 609-6110