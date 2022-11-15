NG ENERGY ACHIEVING POSITIVE TEST RESULTS FROM THE BRUJO-1X WELL

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF), further to the Company's press release of October 20, 2022 in which it announced the successful drilling of the Brujo-1x well, the Company, in development of the Sinú 9 E&P Contract and under the agreements with CleanEnergy Resources ("CleanEnergy", and together with NGE the "Companies"), is pleased to announce that it is continuing to test the Brujo-1x well and the preliminary test results have been positive. Testing and the interpretation of results is ongoing, so no definitive conclusions from the results can be made, as they are incomplete, subject to further testing, compilation and analysis, and completion of the well. The Companies will issue final results once all testing has been completed, verified and analyzed, and upon their acceptance by the Agencia Nacional de Hydrocarburos ("ANH") and the operator, CleanEnergy.

It is the intention of the Company to reconfirm the non-brokered equity private placement announced in the Company's press release of November 14, 2022 later in the week.

About NG Energy International Corp.

NG Energy International Corp. is a publicly traded E&P company on a mission to provide a clean and sustainable solution to Colombia's energy needs. The Company intends on executing this mission by producing and bringing gas to the premium priced Colombian gas market from SN-9, a 311,353 acres block which is adjacent to Canacol's Nelson field, as well as Maria Conchita, a 32,518-acre block located in the region of La Guajira. NGE's team has extensive technical expertise and a proven track record of building companies and creating value in South America. For more information, please visit SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website (www.ngenergyintl.com).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information", within the meaning o applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projection as at the date of this news release. Wherever possible, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expects", "intend" and similar expressions have been used to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the operations described herein, drilling operations, receipt of governmental permits, licences or approvals, estimations of gas production and completion.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions that include, but are not limited to assumptions about the Company's ability to complete the planned operations and activities. The Company has also assumed that no significant events will occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein. These factors or assumptions are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or results anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's inability to perform the proposed operations, regulatory approval risk, environmental risk and additional risks or factors set out in the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's annual and interim Management Discussion & Analysis.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: NG Energy International Corp., Serafino Iacono; CEO; Marianella Bernal Parada, CFO, Tel: +1 (604) 609-6110